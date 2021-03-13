Lars Eller returns to Capitals for pregame warmups, will play against Flyers

Lars Eller has returned to the Capitals after leaving Philadelphia for DC and missing Thursday’s game due to a “family matter.”
Eller, who did not participate in the team’s morning skate on Saturday, returned in time for warmups, and according to the Capitals’ Mike Vogel, will play in the team’s rematch.
Warmup just started and he is on the ice. https://t.co/EQuAFegSsW
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) March 13, 2021
Eller will skate with Conor Sheary and Richard Panik on the third line.
#Caps' lines/pairs in PHI:
8-Ovechkin, 19-Backstrom, 77-Oshie
13-Vrana, 92-Kuznetsov, 10-Sprong
73-Sheary, 20-Eller, 14-Panik
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway
4-Dillon, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 2-Schultz
33-Chara, 3-Jensen
Samsonov vs Elliott. #CapsFlyers
— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) March 13, 2021
The Capitals previously went with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen last game in the Danish center’s absence. Jonas Siegenthaler, who got the extra jersey, played only one shift.
During the Capitals’ morning skate, Brian Pinho took rushes in Eller’s place.
