Lars Eller will miss Flyers game, returns to Washington ‘due to family matter’

Washington Capitals center Lars Eller will miss Thursday’s Flyers game at Wells Fargo Center due to what the Caps PR is terming “a family matter.”

#Caps Lars Eller will not play today vs. Philadelphia. Eller has returned to Washington due to a family matter. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 11, 2021

Heading into tonight’s game, Eller has played in 21 of the Capitals’ 25 contests this season, missing only four games after being boarded by Leo Komarov.

With Eller out, Nic Dowd will likely slide up into the Capitals’ third-center spot and the Capitals will likely dress a seventh defenseman for the game.

Capitals lines at AM skate here in Philly: Ovechkin-Backstrom-Oshie

Vrana-Kuznetsov-Sprong

Sheary-Eller-Panik

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway Dillon-Carlson

Orlov-Schultz

Chara-Jensen — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 11, 2021

Jonas Siegenthaler or Trevor van Riemsdyk could dress in his absence.

From everybody at RMNB, we wish the best for Lars and hope everything is okay.

Update: The Capitals will dress seven defensemen and Jonas Siegenthaler will play in his seventh game of the season.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers