Mayor Bowser says DC sports teams can re-apply to host fans after March 22. The Capitals have already submitted a request.

By Ian Oland

March 15, 2021 2:48 pm

The Washington Capitals are one step closer to hosting some fans at Capital One Arena this season.

On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted a number of pandemic restrictions in Washington DC. During her press conference, Bowser also revealed that that sports teams in the district can apply to begin hosting fans after March 22.

The timing comes less than three weeks before the Washington Nationals’ season opener on April 1 against the New York Mets.

According to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Monumental Sports & Entertainment has “submitted an official request and plan for fans to local officials” and as of Friday “it was still waiting on a decision.” MSE owns the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, and Washington Mystics.

The first team to get approval for fans was the DC United and a decision on the Nationals could come later in the day.

The United received permission to host 2,000 fans (10 percent) at Audi Field.

Here were all the updates Bowser shared on Monday via the Washington Post’s Julie Zauzmer:

