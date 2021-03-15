Mayor Bowser says DC sports teams can re-apply to host fans after March 22. The Capitals have already submitted a request.

The Washington Capitals are one step closer to hosting some fans at Capital One Arena this season.

On Monday, Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted a number of pandemic restrictions in Washington DC. During her press conference, Bowser also revealed that that sports teams in the district can apply to begin hosting fans after March 22.

The timing comes less than three weeks before the Washington Nationals’ season opener on April 1 against the New York Mets.

According to the Washington Post’s Samantha Pell, Monumental Sports & Entertainment has “submitted an official request and plan for fans to local officials” and as of Friday “it was still waiting on a decision.” MSE owns the Washington Capitals, Washington Wizards, and Washington Mystics.

Fwiw: Monumental Sports & Entertainment has already submitted to the D.C. Government a request and plan to safely allow fans back to Capital One Arena, according to a statement from @MonicaDixon_MSE. https://t.co/Ejz6Fb3xJb — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 14, 2021

The first team to get approval for fans was the DC United and a decision on the Nationals could come later in the day.

Mayor Bowser says the Nationals and DC United’s requests for fans in stadiums later this spring could be approved as soon as today. Nats could host 5,000 fans. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) March 15, 2021

The United received permission to host 2,000 fans (10 percent) at Audi Field.

Here were all the updates Bowser shared on Monday via the Washington Post’s Julie Zauzmer:

DC is also lifting a number of pandemic restrictions starting today. A thread: Outdoor gatherings can now include 50 people. Indoor events are still capped at 10. Some high school sports resume today. Indoor fitness classes can resume, called at 10 people. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) March 15, 2021

Pro sports can resume with a waiver, and can apply to host fans after 3/22. Bars can serve alcohol until midnight now. Movie theaters can reopen, capped at 25 people or 25% (whichever is lower). Some live entertainment waivers will be granted in March. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) March 15, 2021

18 libraries will resume indoor operations like computer access after 3/29. DC will host socially distant camps for kids 3-13 this summer. Registration opens 3/22. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) March 15, 2021

High schools can host extracurriculars like band and choir, Nesbitt said, but she recommends 10 feet of distance since singing spreads the virus really far. — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) March 15, 2021

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB