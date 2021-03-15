Capitals open registration for their Learn To Play Program at 8 local ice rinks

The Washington Capitals announced that they are re-opening their Learn To Play Program for kids ages five to nine this spring.

According to the Capitals, the Learn To Play Program “provides free head-to-toe equipment, age-appropriate on-ice instruction, and certified coaching in a fun and safe atmosphere. Equipment kits include a helmet, shoulder pads, elbow pads, gloves, pants, shin pads, socks, skates, jersey, stick, and an equipment bag.”

Currently, eight local ice rinks have programs you can sign up for from March 28 to July 10. Prices range from $209 to $299.

“We are excited to have the Future Caps program back up and running in our local rinks,” said Capitals Director of Youth Hockey Development Peter Robinson. “This is a great option for families looking to stay active and get involved in a new community. The low-cost provides an entry point into the sport of hockey, and we hope all participants fall in love with the sport the way we have.”

Due to the pandemic, each rink will have COVID-19 restrictions and there is limited capacity in the programs.

The eight participating ice rinks are:

SkateQuest Reston

Medstar Capitals Iceplex

Ashburn Ice House

Haymarket Iceplex

Hagerstown Ice & Sports Complex

Reisterstown Sportsplex

Prince Williams Ice Center

Capital Clubhouse

This is a great opportunity if you have a son or daughter that is interested in hockey (like my three-year-old is). I’ve had several friends who have had their kids participate and I’ve heard nothing but good feedback.

More from the Capitals:

Program provides free head-to-toe equipment and instruction to children ages five to nine ARLINGTON, Va. – Registration for the Washington Capitals Future Caps Learn to Play (LTP) program presented by World Wide Technology (WWT) is now open at WashCaps.com/LearnToPlay. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the rink locations and program options vary, and have limited capacity. Each participating rink is providing affordable LTP programming with the goal of increasing participation in ice hockey. Lesson plans were developed by the Capitals Youth Hockey Development Department in conjunction with select Capitals alumni and is based on USA Hockey's American Development model, which focuses on cross ice-skating and skill development. "WWT is proud to support the Future Caps program and its goal of enabling children to learn the great game of hockey," said Bryan Thomas, Senior Vice President of Public Sector for WWT. "The pandemic has put a strain on our youth both mentally and physically. Investing in a program that reduces the cost burden of hockey and gets more kids active aligns perfectly with our focus of giving back to the communities we serve. Learning to play hockey will also create an opportunity to develop life skills such as character, teamwork, respect and determination."

Headline photo via Capitals PR