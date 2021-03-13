Nick Jensen’s goal was ‘a real beauty.’ So much so that TJ Oshie made a Jensen pun postgame.

Nick Jensen was seemingly damned by the Hockey Gods for a period of 877 days. Earlier this week though, Jensen broke the curse and scored his first goal since October 11, 2018. Now that drip-drop of offense is turning into a full-on stream.

Saturday, Jensen had his first multi-point game as a Capital, tallying a stunning goal and an assist on a grimy Carl Hagelin goal.

It got the attention of both his coach and one of the team’s offensive stars after the game.

Video

After a Capitals’ faceoff loss in the defensive zone, Jensen blocked a Flyers player’s shot, which sent the puck sliding down towards Philly’s end. Jensen put on the jets, collected the loose biscuit, and raced down on a two-on-one with Carl Hagelin. With Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott not challenging, Jensen ripped a wrist shot off the far post and in. Stunning.

where momma hides the cookies pic.twitter.com/ImtMbf4UEe — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 14, 2021

“I think he’s feeling good right now,” Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said. “I think he’s feeling confident. His skating has been excellent. His defense has been excellent. Because he skates well and he has good skills, he is able to contribute offensively. The same rules apply for all the defensemen. He’s active and he’s looking to create. His goal tonight was a real beauty. I know when players are feeling good. A lot of confidence usually plays into it. He’s been outstanding both offensively and defensively.”

After Jensen scored, you could hear a loud roar from the Capitals bench. TJ Oshie and John Carlson could be seen personally celebrating.

Afterward, Oshie took to social media to salute his teammate with a pun.

LADIES AND J-JENSMEN!!! Wow — TJ Oshie (@TJOshie77) March 14, 2021

“I’m not really doing anything different,” Jensen said laughing. “It’s not like I didn’t have my opportunities to score before this. We’ll just call it bad luck. I don’t know. I’m not doing anything different. Scoring goals isn’t my priority. Obviously, any time you can help the team do it, I’ll do it, but I’m not changing anything.”

Jensen now has two goals and 10 points on the season, both career highs with the Capitals.

With a goal and an assist tonight, Jensen has recorded his seventh career multi-point game and his first as a member of the Capitals. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 14, 2021

Full RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington