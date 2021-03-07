Nick Jensen scored his first goal as a Capital, breaking a 165-game scoreless streak. It’s his third season with the team.

Nick Jensen scored a goal tonight for the first time in years.

In the third period of the Capitals-Flyers game, Jensen ripped a wrist shot past Carter Hart to give the Capitals a 3-1 lead.

For Jensen, it broke a personal 165-game goalless drought. It also marked his first goal as a Capital.

Video

Jensen scored after the Capitals’ first line – consisting of Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, and TJ Oshie – gained the offensive zone. As Oshie and Backstrom weaved, the Swedish center found Jensen streaking into the zone. Jensen took care of the rest, tallying his first goal since October 11, 2018. He scored twice in a 5-3 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs while a member of the Detroit Red Wings.

Chara sprung the play with a big hit that forced a turnover and took the attention of two different Flyers players.

Gotta love when Zee makes it a 4-on-3 🙂 pic.twitter.com/NCKVMVqyEb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2021

Jensen let out a huge smile while celebrating the goal with the Capitals’ two potential Hall of Famers someday.

nick jensen and his proud parents 🤗 pic.twitter.com/tpMfuBimgp — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) March 8, 2021

“Chara made a great defensive play at the blue line down here,” Jensen said postgame of his goal. “He took two players out of the play. Our forwards took that opportunity to get up the ice and I joined in the second wave. Backstrom made a great pass to me. I had all the time to calm down in the slot there. I picked my corner and I did. I think it was just a good all-around play by everyone there.”

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette praised Jensen after the game.

“Really strong (game) defensively,” Laviolette said. “He was good on the penalty kill. It was nice to see him, for all the hard work that he does to get rewarded with a goal tonight. You know, it was a beauty, too. It was nice to see that for him.”

Jensen was rewarded by being one of the team’s two ninjas of the night.

Captured 8 of 10 points on the roadie.

Stick taps for the boys! 👏#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mpddDkOdiF — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 8, 2021

Former Capital Karl Alzner remarked later on the postgame show that it was a “perfect shot” and that Jensen has been the Capitals’ “best defenseman of late.”

He’s not wrong.

Nick Jensen has recorded four points (1g, 3a) over his last six games. Jensen has recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 21 games this season, matching his point total from last season in 47 fewer games. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 8, 2021

Congratulations, Nick. This goal was a long-time coming!

Full RMNB Coverage of Caps at Flyers

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington