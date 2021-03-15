Home / News / Capitals will play with 11 forwards against Sabres, Trevor van Riemsdyk will be seventh defenseman

Capitals will play with 11 forwards against Sabres, Trevor van Riemsdyk will be seventh defenseman

By Ian Oland

 1 Comment

March 15, 2021 1:51 pm

With Lars Eller out, the Washington Capitals will suit up with 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday night.

Trevor van Riemsdyk will be the the team’s seventh defenseman, but it’s unclear if he will get The Jonas Siegenthaler Treatment or not. The game will mark van Riemsdyk’s eighth as a Capital since signing over the offseason.

van Riemsdyk is suiting up for Eller who injured himself in the first period of the Capitals’ 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday. The Capitals are classifying Eller’s injury as “day-to-day.”

Meanwhile, Vitek Vanecek will get his first start since March 9 – a 5-4 overtime victory over the New Jersey Devils. Vanecek had given up eight goals in his last two starts.

, , ,