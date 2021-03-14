The Capitals aren’t in first place in the East Division because the New York Islanders have been playing just as well

The Washington Capitals are 11-2-1 (23 points) since February 16 but are not in first place in the East Division. That’s because Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders have been just as hot over the last month.
Recently, the Isles leapfrogged the Caps for first. With a win over the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday, the Islanders now lead the Capitals by two points with 40. They have a game in hand.
|Teams
|Games Played
|Wins
|Losses
|OT
|Points
|New York Islanders
|28
|18
|6
|4
|40
|Washington Capitals
|27
|17
|6
|4
|38
The two teams could be playing for the top spot at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night. Both teams have one game before they face off. The Islanders take on the struggling New Jersey Devils Sunday at 5 pm in the second half of a back-to-back. The Capitals will be up north on Monday to take on the lowly Buffalo Sabers.
