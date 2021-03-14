The Capitals aren’t in first place in the East Division because the New York Islanders have been playing just as well

The Washington Capitals are 11-2-1 (23 points) since February 16 but are not in first place in the East Division. That’s because Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders have been just as hot over the last month.

Recently, the Isles leapfrogged the Caps for first. With a win over the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Saturday, the Islanders now lead the Capitals by two points with 40. They have a game in hand.

Teams Games Played Wins Losses OT Points New York Islanders 28 18 6 4 40 Washington Capitals 27 17 6 4 38

The two teams could be playing for the top spot at Capital One Arena on Tuesday night. Both teams have one game before they face off. The Islanders take on the struggling New Jersey Devils Sunday at 5 pm in the second half of a back-to-back. The Capitals will be up north on Monday to take on the lowly Buffalo Sabers.

And now, here are some #ElizaFacts.

The Capitals enter the match up sixth in the league on the power-play at 26.9 percent compared to the Islanders who are 16th best 20.8 percent. However, the Islanders are more successful on the penalty kill – 83.3 percent versus the Capitals’ 81.4 percent.

The Caps score more goals (92 GF) than the Isles (82GF) but the Isles have considerably lower goals against with 61 compared to the Caps 85.

The Islanders have won eight-straight games and are on an eleven-game point streak of (10-0-1). After their victory over New Jersey on Thursday at Nassau Coliseum, the Isles extended their season-long home game point streak to 14 (12-0-2). They are the only team in the league to have yet to lose a game in regulation on home ice.

The Isles lost their captain, Anders Lee, for the remainder of the season. Lee sustained a lower-body injury in a collision with Devils Pavel Zacha on Friday. Lee leads the team in goals (12) and is second behind Mathew Barzal with 24 points.

Zacha and Lee get tangled #isles pic.twitter.com/TmdkMBBCHD — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) March 12, 2021

Matt Martin has stepped up this season. Martin has already surpassed or tied his stats from last year in half the amount of games. Last season in 55 games played he had five goals, three assists, and eight points. This season, with 28 games played, he has five goals, four assists, and nine points.

Isles head coach Barry Trotz and GM Lou Lamoriello recently celebrated their 100th win togetheron March 11th.

Barry Trotz recently coached his 1,700th game in the NHL – third most all-time.

#Isles win in Barry Trotz's 1,700th career regular season game as a head coach. He joins Scotty Bowman (2,141) & Joel Quenneville (1,730) as the only coaches in #NHL history with 1,700+ games coached. pic.twitter.com/Wllgk2LUwB — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 10, 2021