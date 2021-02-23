Caps vs Penguins pregame: Tiger on top

The Capitals are playing host once again to the Pittsburgh Penguins for their fifth matchup of the season. The Caps made some line moves, including the promotion of Lars Eller to the first line. Coach Laviolette also took a moment to yell at the team a bunch. I get it, I yell at them too.

The good guys will be the ones in the pretty Reverse Retro jerseys, you can’t miss em.

Puck drop is at 7 PM and Peter Hassett with have your recap.



Record 9-6-1 9-5-3 Shot Attempt % 51.1% 48.9% PDO 99.8 101.2 Power Play 14.9% 33.3% Penalty Kill 74.0% 79.3%

Projected Lines

As mentioned in the intro, Coach Laviolette has switched the lines up! Lars Eller is heading to the first line and Nick Backstrom has moved to the third. Vitek Vanecek is back starting in net, Samsonov and Copley also hit the ice this morning:

Ovechkin – Eller – Wilson

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sheary

Panik – Backstrom – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

Anderson

The Season

WSH 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 BOS 🌮 🚽 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/10 4/18 4/20 NJD 🌮 2/27 2/28 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 PHI 🚽 😷 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 NYI 🌮 🌮 3/15 3/16 4/1 4/6 4/22 4/24 PIT 🤷 🤷 🚽 🌮 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 NYR 🚽 🚽 3/19 3/20 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 BUF 🌮 🌮 🌮 🤷 🌮 😷 4/13 4/15

Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL; 😷 = postponed

Storylines

Some inspo for your day

Over the weekend, all hockey eyes were on the NHL Lake Tahoe games. I thought the midnight game/sun situation was hilarious, but the next night? The Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins game? It was gorgeous. I’ll leave these with you for some casual Tuesday inspiration.

The backdrop on this Charlie McAvoy goal is unreal #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/dLFNfUHSUt — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 22, 2021

Lake Tahoe X Where’s Waldo. Who can find the other half of my stick? (It’s in here I promise) pic.twitter.com/KBxoDbGpb9 — Charlie McAvoy (@CMcAvoy44) February 22, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Penguins

Headline image: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB