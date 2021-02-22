These are the 145 goaltenders Alex Ovechkin has tormented and scored goals against during his 16 years in the NHL

Alex Ovechkin scored the 712th goal of this career Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. The tally marked his 112th game-winner and 262nd PPG of Ovi’s 16-year career. Devils’ goaltender Aaron Dell also became the 145th goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in the NHL.
Since scoring on Marcus Hogberg, #140, on January 7, 2020, Ovechkin has added five new goalies to the list despite playing in only 37 games.
February 21, 2021. Ovechkin scored on Dell via a layup in front of the net. According to the Capitals PR, there have been 6,460 players in NHL history who have scored 145 or fewer goals in their career. 🤯
Welcome to Ovi’s Tormented Goalies List, Aaron.
February 7, 2021. Ovechkin took a pass from Tom Wilson, skated the puck into his office, and ripped a wrister past Carter Hart far side. It was a PPG. He’d later score in the second period to tally twice against Hart.
Ovechkin's marked his first scored against Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, the 144th different NHL goaltender Ovechkin has scored against. There have been 6,449 players in NHL history who have scored 144 or fewer goals in their career.
February 5, 2021. Two days prior, Ovechkin scored his first ever goal against Russian, Igor Shesterkin. The goal, off a Nicklas Backstrom faceoff win, gave Ovechkin his 709th career goal, passing Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL’s all-time goals list.
Alex Ovechkin’s goal tonight marked the first goal he has scored against Rangers goaltender Igor Shestyorkin. Shestyorkin is the 143rd goaltender Ovechkin has scored a goal against in his career.
March 2, 2020. Ovechkin’s 44th goal of the 2019-20 regular season came against Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock. Ovi overwhelmed Stalock from with a shot from the point on the PP. He’d later aad a second goal, an even-strength marker, in the second period.
February 25, 2020. Laurent Brossoit became the 141st goalie Ovechkin has victimized after the Russian machine took a twister pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Ovi’s first shot got blocked, but the second he knocked out of midair to beat Laurent.
Below is the full list of goalies Ovechkin has scored against in his career (2005-2021). It’s jaw-dropping. Scroll down to the bottom to see some very fun facts.
Please note: This list from Stathead Hockey is categorized by who has given up the most goals. Updated as of February 22, 2021.
|Rk
|Goalie
|From
|To
|Count
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
*Losing goalie to WSH in 2018 SCF
|2006
|2019
|24
|2
|Henrik Lundqvist
*Gave up Ovi’s 100th NHL Goal – Oct. 12, 2007
*2007 Vezina Trophy
*Current teammate
|2006
|2019
|24
|3
|Kari Lehtonen
|2006
|2018
|22
|4
|Carey Price
*2015 Vezina Trophy
|2008
|2020
|22
|5
|Ryan Miller
*2010 Vezina Trophy
|2006
|2019
|19
|6
|Cam Ward
|2006
|2018
|19
|7
|Ondrej Pavelec
|2009
|2015
|18
|8
|Sergei Bobrovsky
*2013, 2017 Vezina Trophy
|2011
|2020
|13
|9
|Devan Dubnyk
|2014
|2018
|12
|10
|Craig Anderson
*Current teammate
|2007
|2020
|10
|11
|Ben Bishop
|2009
|2016
|10
|12
|Jaroslav Halak
*Former teammate
|2009
|2019
|10
|13
|Tuukka Rask
*2014 Vezina Trophy
|2014
|2021
|10
|14
|Brian Elliott
|2009
|2019
|9
|15
|Roberto Luongo
|2006
|2017
|9
|16
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
*2019 Vezina Trophy
|2016
|2020
|9
|17
|Scott Clemmensen
|2007
|2013
|8
|18
|Ray Emery
|2006
|2015
|8
|19
|Martin Gerber
|2006
|2009
|8
|20
|Jimmy Howard
|2011
|2019
|8
|21
|Carter Hutton
|2015
|2019
|8
|22
|Steve Mason
|2012
|2016
|8
|23
|Evgeni Nabokov
|2010
|2014
|8
|24
|Cory Schneider
|2014
|2020
|8
|25
|Tim Thomas
*2009, 2011 Vezina Trophy
|2006
|2014
|8
|26
|Vesa Toskala
|2008
|2010
|8
|27
|Tomas Vokoun
*Former teammate
|2008
|2010
|8
|28
|Jonathan Bernier
|2011
|2020
|7
|29
|Martin Brodeur
*HHOF 2018
*03,04,07,08 Vezina Trophy
|2006
|2014
|7
|30
|Jean-Sebastien Giguere
|2006
|2011
|7
|31
|John Grahame
|2006
|2008
|7
|32
|Antero Niittymaki
|2006
|2010
|7
|33
|Jonathan Quick
*Gave up Ovi’s 200th NHL Goal – Feb. 5, 2009
|2009
|2020
|7
|34
|Frederik Andersen
|2017
|2020
|6
|35
|Ed Belfour
*HHOF 2011
*1991, 1993 Vezina Trophy
|2006
|2007
|6
|36
|Cristobal Huet
*Former teammate
|2006
|2008
|6
|37
|Miikka Kiprusoff
*2006 Vezina Trophy
|2008
|2012
|6
|38
|Petr Mrazek
|2018
|2020
|6
|39
|James Reimer
*Gave up Ovi’s 300th NHL Goal – Apr. 5, 2011
|2011
|2016
|6
|40
|Cam Talbot
|2015
|2020
|6
|41
|Alex Auld
|2007
|2009
|5
|42
|Corey Crawford
|2012
|2020
|5
|43
|Rick DiPietro
|2007
|2012
|5
|44
|Dan Ellis
|2010
|2013
|5
|45
|Robert Esche
|2006
|2007
|5
|46
|Martin Jones
|2018
|2019
|5
|47
|Pascal Leclaire
*Gave up Ovi’s 1st NHL Goal – Oct. 5, 2005
|2006
|2011
|5
|48
|Curtis McElhinney
|2011
|2018
|5
|49
|Karri Ramo
|2008
|2016
|5
|50
|Dwayne Roloson
|2008
|2012
|5
|51
|Mike Smith
|2009
|2017
|5
|52
|Semyon Varlamov
*Former teammate
|2015
|2020
|5
|53
|Martin Biron
|2006
|2009
|4
|54
|Ilya Bryzgalov
|2012
|2013
|4
|55
|Scott Darling
|2016
|2019
|4
|56
|Jhonas Enroth
|2011
|2014
|4
|57
|Alexandar Georgiev
|2018
|2020
|4
|58
|John Gibson
|2015
|2020
|4
|59
|Thomas Greiss
|2016
|2019
|4
|60
|Johan Hedberg
|2008
|2013
|4
|61
|Nikolai Khabibulin
|2009
|2011
|4
|62
|Eddie Lack
|2014
|2017
|4
|63
|Robin Lehner
|2015
|2018
|4
|64
|Joey MacDonald
|2009
|2009
|4
|65
|Jacob Markstrom
|2013
|2017
|4
|66
|Al Montoya
|2013
|2018
|4
|67
|Matt Murray
|2018
|2019
|4
|68
|Antti Niemi
|2011
|2015
|4
|69
|Anders Nilsson
|2014
|2019
|4
|70
|Peter Budaj
|2007
|2014
|3
|71
|Sean Burke
|2006
|2006
|3
|72
|Ty Conklin
|2008
|2009
|3
|73
|Louis Domingue
|2016
|2020
|3
|74
|Johan Holmqvist
|2007
|2008
|3
|75
|Michael Hutchinson
|2016
|2017
|3
|76
|Brent Johnson
*Former teammate
|2010
|2012
|3
|77
|Chad Johnson
|2015
|2018
|3
|78
|Anton Khudobin
|2014
|2018
|3
|79
|Keith Kinkaid
|2016
|2017
|3
|80
|Mike McKenna
|2009
|2009
|3
|81
|Andrew Raycroft
|2007
|2008
|3
|82
|Jose Theodore
*2002 Vezina Trophy
*Former teammate
|2012
|2013
|3
|83
|Marty Turco
|2006
|2010
|3
|84
|Jake Allen
|2019
|2019
|2
|85
|Niklas Backstrom
|2009
|2011
|2
|86
|Reto Berra
|2015
|2016
|2
|87
|Mackenzie Blackwood
*Gave up Ovi’s 700th NHL Goal – Feb. 22, 2020
|2020
|2020
|2
|88
|Brian Boucher
|2006
|2006
|2
|89
|Jack Campbell
|2019
|2019
|2
|90
|Yann Danis
|2009
|2009
|2
|91
|Marc Denis
|2007
|2007
|2
|92
|Casey DeSmith
|2019
|2021
|2
|93
|Jeff Deslauriers
|2010
|2010
|2
|94
|Mike Dunham
|2006
|2006
|2
|95
|Viktor Fasth
|2015
|2015
|2
|96
|Christopher Gibson
|2016
|2016
|2
|97
|Philipp Grubauer
*Former teammate
|2019
|2020
|2
|98
|Matt Hackett
|2012
|2015
|2
|99
|Andrew Hammond
*Gave up Ovi’s 500th NHL Goal – Jan. 10, 2016
|2016
|2016
|2
|100
|Carter Hart
|2021
|2021
|2
|101
|Connor Hellebuyck
*2020 Vezina Trophy
*Gave up Ovi’s 600th NHL Goal – Mar. 12, 2018
|2018
|2018
|2
|102
|Marcus Hogberg
|2020
|2020
|2
|103
|Mikko Koskinen
|2020
|2020
|2
|104
|Chris Mason
|2006
|2011
|2
|105
|Pekka Rinne
*2018 Vezina Trophy
|2020
|2020
|2
|106
|Dany Sabourin
|2008
|2008
|2
|107
|Juuse Saros
|2018
|2020
|2
|108
|Garth Snow
|2006
|2006
|2
|109
|Alex Stalock
|2020
|2020
|2
|110
|Mikael Tellqvist
|2006
|2006
|2
|111
|Linus Ullmark
|2016
|2020
|2
|112
|Steve Valiquette
|2008
|2009
|2
|113
|Jordan Binnington
|2020
|2020
|1
|114
|Laurent Brossoit
|2020
|2020
|1
|115
|Sebastien Caron
|2006
|2006
|1
|116
|Aaron Dell
|2021
|2021
|1
|117
|Anton Forsberg
|2018
|2018
|1
|118
|Michael Garnett
|2006
|2006
|1
|119
|Jonas Gustavsson
|2011
|2011
|1
|120
|Josh Harding
|2014
|2014
|1
|121
|Dominik Hasek
*HHOF 2014
*94,95,97,98,99,01 Vezina Trophy
|2008
|2008
|1
|122
|Jonas Hiller
|2014
|2014
|1
|123
|Olaf Kolzig
*2000 Vezina Trophy
*Former teammate
|2009
|2009
|1
|124
|Joonas Korpisalo
|2020
|2020
|1
|125
|Darcy Kuemper
|2016
|2016
|1
|126
|Jason LaBarbera
|2014
|2014
|1
|127
|Patrick Lalime
|2009
|2009
|1
|128
|Nathan Lawson
|2011
|2011
|1
|129
|Michael Leighton
|2009
|2009
|1
|130
|Anders Lindback
|2012
|2012
|1
|131
|Marek Mazanec
|2014
|2014
|1
|132
|Jamie McLennan
|2006
|2006
|1
|133
|Adam Munro
|2006
|2006
|1
|134
|Fredrik Norrena
|2008
|2008
|1
|135
|Chris Osgood
|2006
|2006
|1
|136
|Justin Peters
*Former teammate
|2013
|2013
|1
|137
|Antti Raanta
|2016
|2016
|1
|138
|Curtis Sanford
|2006
|2006
|1
|139
|Harri Sateri
|2018
|2018
|1
|140
|Ben Scrivens
|2013
|2013
|1
|141
|Igor Shesterkin
|2021
|2021
|1
|142
|Hannu Toivonen
|2006
|2006
|1
|143
|Dustin Tokarski
|2012
|2012
|1
|144
|Scott Wedgewood
|2018
|2018
|1
|145
|Kevin Weekes
|2006
|2006
|1
Ovechkin has scored 14 goals on 3 different Hockey Hall of Famers
Ovechkin has scored 133 goals (19 percent) on 12 different Vezina Trophy winners
Ovechkin has scored 73 goals (10 percent) on 11 current or former teammates
* Current teammate
Remarkably, Ovechkin has never scored on Michal Neuvirth despite the former Capital spending several seasons on Metropolitan Division rivals, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders.
Alex Ovechkin is 10 tormented goalies away from catching Wayne Gretzky (155).
155 according to Stathead Hockey https://t.co/QY63zEXXee
Never get sick of these stats.
So far Ovi has scored:
1 goal only against 33 goalies.
2 against 29 goalies
3 against 14
4 against 17
5 on 12
6 on 6
7 on 6
8 on 11
9 on 3
10 on 4
12 on 1
13 on 1
18 on 1
19 on 2
22 on 2
24 on 2 https://t.co/LHGqFRcQVM
