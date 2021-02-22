These are the 145 goaltenders Alex Ovechkin has tormented and scored goals against during his 16 years in the NHL

Alex Ovechkin scored the 712th goal of this career Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. The tally marked his 112th game-winner and 262nd PPG of Ovi’s 16-year career. Devils’ goaltender Aaron Dell also became the 145th goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in the NHL.

Since scoring on Marcus Hogberg, #140, on January 7, 2020, Ovechkin has added five new goalies to the list despite playing in only 37 games.

Aaron Dell, #145

February 21, 2021. Ovechkin scored on Dell via a layup in front of the net. According to the Capitals PR, there have been 6,460 players in NHL history who have scored 145 or fewer goals in their career. 🤯

Welcome to Ovi’s Tormented Goalies List, Aaron.

Carter Hart, #144

February 7, 2021. Ovechkin took a pass from Tom Wilson, skated the puck into his office, and ripped a wrister past Carter Hart far side. It was a PPG. He’d later score in the second period to tally twice against Hart.

Igor Shesterkin, #143

February 5, 2021. Two days prior, Ovechkin scored his first ever goal against Russian, Igor Shesterkin. The goal, off a Nicklas Backstrom faceoff win, gave Ovechkin his 709th career goal, passing Mike Gartner for seventh on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

Alex Stalock, #142

March 2, 2020. Ovechkin’s 44th goal of the 2019-20 regular season came against Minnesota Wild goaltender Alex Stalock. Ovi overwhelmed Stalock from with a shot from the point on the PP. He’d later aad a second goal, an even-strength marker, in the second period.

Laurent Brossoit, #141

February 25, 2020. Laurent Brossoit became the 141st goalie Ovechkin has victimized after the Russian machine took a twister pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Ovi’s first shot got blocked, but the second he knocked out of midair to beat Laurent.

Full List of Tormented Goalies

Below is the full list of goalies Ovechkin has scored against in his career (2005-2021). It’s jaw-dropping. Scroll down to the bottom to see some very fun facts.

Please note: This list from Stathead Hockey is categorized by who has given up the most goals. Updated as of February 22, 2021.

Rk Goalie From To Count 1 Marc-Andre Fleury

*Losing goalie to WSH in 2018 SCF 2006 2019 24 2 Henrik Lundqvist

*Gave up Ovi’s 100th NHL Goal – Oct. 12, 2007

*2007 Vezina Trophy

*Current teammate 2006 2019 24 3 Kari Lehtonen 2006 2018 22 4 Carey Price

*2015 Vezina Trophy 2008 2020 22 5 Ryan Miller

*2010 Vezina Trophy 2006 2019 19 6 Cam Ward 2006 2018 19 7 Ondrej Pavelec 2009 2015 18 8 Sergei Bobrovsky

*2013, 2017 Vezina Trophy 2011 2020 13 9 Devan Dubnyk 2014 2018 12 10 Craig Anderson

*Current teammate 2007 2020 10 11 Ben Bishop 2009 2016 10 12 Jaroslav Halak

*Former teammate 2009 2019 10 13 Tuukka Rask

*2014 Vezina Trophy 2014 2021 10 14 Brian Elliott 2009 2019 9 15 Roberto Luongo 2006 2017 9 16 Andrei Vasilevskiy

*2019 Vezina Trophy 2016 2020 9 17 Scott Clemmensen 2007 2013 8 18 Ray Emery 2006 2015 8 19 Martin Gerber 2006 2009 8 20 Jimmy Howard 2011 2019 8 21 Carter Hutton 2015 2019 8 22 Steve Mason 2012 2016 8 23 Evgeni Nabokov 2010 2014 8 24 Cory Schneider 2014 2020 8 25 Tim Thomas

*2009, 2011 Vezina Trophy 2006 2014 8 26 Vesa Toskala 2008 2010 8 27 Tomas Vokoun

*Former teammate 2008 2010 8 28 Jonathan Bernier 2011 2020 7 29 Martin Brodeur

*HHOF 2018

*03,04,07,08 Vezina Trophy 2006 2014 7 30 Jean-Sebastien Giguere 2006 2011 7 31 John Grahame 2006 2008 7 32 Antero Niittymaki 2006 2010 7 33 Jonathan Quick

*Gave up Ovi’s 200th NHL Goal – Feb. 5, 2009 2009 2020 7 34 Frederik Andersen 2017 2020 6 35 Ed Belfour

*HHOF 2011

*1991, 1993 Vezina Trophy 2006 2007 6 36 Cristobal Huet

*Former teammate 2006 2008 6 37 Miikka Kiprusoff

*2006 Vezina Trophy 2008 2012 6 38 Petr Mrazek 2018 2020 6 39 James Reimer

*Gave up Ovi’s 300th NHL Goal – Apr. 5, 2011 2011 2016 6 40 Cam Talbot 2015 2020 6 41 Alex Auld 2007 2009 5 42 Corey Crawford 2012 2020 5 43 Rick DiPietro 2007 2012 5 44 Dan Ellis 2010 2013 5 45 Robert Esche 2006 2007 5 46 Martin Jones 2018 2019 5 47 Pascal Leclaire

*Gave up Ovi’s 1st NHL Goal – Oct. 5, 2005 2006 2011 5 48 Curtis McElhinney 2011 2018 5 49 Karri Ramo 2008 2016 5 50 Dwayne Roloson 2008 2012 5 51 Mike Smith 2009 2017 5 52 Semyon Varlamov

*Former teammate 2015 2020 5 53 Martin Biron 2006 2009 4 54 Ilya Bryzgalov 2012 2013 4 55 Scott Darling 2016 2019 4 56 Jhonas Enroth 2011 2014 4 57 Alexandar Georgiev 2018 2020 4 58 John Gibson 2015 2020 4 59 Thomas Greiss 2016 2019 4 60 Johan Hedberg 2008 2013 4 61 Nikolai Khabibulin 2009 2011 4 62 Eddie Lack 2014 2017 4 63 Robin Lehner 2015 2018 4 64 Joey MacDonald 2009 2009 4 65 Jacob Markstrom 2013 2017 4 66 Al Montoya 2013 2018 4 67 Matt Murray 2018 2019 4 68 Antti Niemi 2011 2015 4 69 Anders Nilsson 2014 2019 4 70 Peter Budaj 2007 2014 3 71 Sean Burke 2006 2006 3 72 Ty Conklin 2008 2009 3 73 Louis Domingue 2016 2020 3 74 Johan Holmqvist 2007 2008 3 75 Michael Hutchinson 2016 2017 3 76 Brent Johnson

*Former teammate 2010 2012 3 77 Chad Johnson 2015 2018 3 78 Anton Khudobin 2014 2018 3 79 Keith Kinkaid 2016 2017 3 80 Mike McKenna 2009 2009 3 81 Andrew Raycroft 2007 2008 3 82 Jose Theodore

*2002 Vezina Trophy

*Former teammate 2012 2013 3 83 Marty Turco 2006 2010 3 84 Jake Allen 2019 2019 2 85 Niklas Backstrom 2009 2011 2 86 Reto Berra 2015 2016 2 87 Mackenzie Blackwood

*Gave up Ovi’s 700th NHL Goal – Feb. 22, 2020 2020 2020 2 88 Brian Boucher 2006 2006 2 89 Jack Campbell 2019 2019 2 90 Yann Danis 2009 2009 2 91 Marc Denis 2007 2007 2 92 Casey DeSmith 2019 2021 2 93 Jeff Deslauriers 2010 2010 2 94 Mike Dunham 2006 2006 2 95 Viktor Fasth 2015 2015 2 96 Christopher Gibson 2016 2016 2 97 Philipp Grubauer

*Former teammate 2019 2020 2 98 Matt Hackett 2012 2015 2 99 Andrew Hammond

*Gave up Ovi’s 500th NHL Goal – Jan. 10, 2016 2016 2016 2 100 Carter Hart 2021 2021 2 101 Connor Hellebuyck

*2020 Vezina Trophy

*Gave up Ovi’s 600th NHL Goal – Mar. 12, 2018 2018 2018 2 102 Marcus Hogberg 2020 2020 2 103 Mikko Koskinen 2020 2020 2 104 Chris Mason 2006 2011 2 105 Pekka Rinne

*2018 Vezina Trophy 2020 2020 2 106 Dany Sabourin 2008 2008 2 107 Juuse Saros 2018 2020 2 108 Garth Snow 2006 2006 2 109 Alex Stalock 2020 2020 2 110 Mikael Tellqvist 2006 2006 2 111 Linus Ullmark 2016 2020 2 112 Steve Valiquette 2008 2009 2 113 Jordan Binnington 2020 2020 1 114 Laurent Brossoit 2020 2020 1 115 Sebastien Caron 2006 2006 1 116 Aaron Dell 2021 2021 1 117 Anton Forsberg 2018 2018 1 118 Michael Garnett 2006 2006 1 119 Jonas Gustavsson 2011 2011 1 120 Josh Harding 2014 2014 1 121 Dominik Hasek

*HHOF 2014

*94,95,97,98,99,01 Vezina Trophy 2008 2008 1 122 Jonas Hiller 2014 2014 1 123 Olaf Kolzig

*2000 Vezina Trophy

*Former teammate 2009 2009 1 124 Joonas Korpisalo 2020 2020 1 125 Darcy Kuemper 2016 2016 1 126 Jason LaBarbera 2014 2014 1 127 Patrick Lalime 2009 2009 1 128 Nathan Lawson 2011 2011 1 129 Michael Leighton 2009 2009 1 130 Anders Lindback 2012 2012 1 131 Marek Mazanec 2014 2014 1 132 Jamie McLennan 2006 2006 1 133 Adam Munro 2006 2006 1 134 Fredrik Norrena 2008 2008 1 135 Chris Osgood 2006 2006 1 136 Justin Peters

*Former teammate 2013 2013 1 137 Antti Raanta 2016 2016 1 138 Curtis Sanford 2006 2006 1 139 Harri Sateri 2018 2018 1 140 Ben Scrivens 2013 2013 1 141 Igor Shesterkin 2021 2021 1 142 Hannu Toivonen 2006 2006 1 143 Dustin Tokarski 2012 2012 1 144 Scott Wedgewood 2018 2018 1 145 Kevin Weekes 2006 2006 1

Fun Facts

Ovechkin has scored 14 goals on 3 different Hockey Hall of Famers

Martin Brodeur (7)

(7) Ed Belfour (6)

(6) Dominik Hasek (1)

Ovechkin has scored 133 goals (19 percent) on 12 different Vezina Trophy winners

Ed Belfour : 1991 1993 Vezina Trophies

: 1991 1993 Vezina Trophies Dominik Hasek : 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001

: 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001 Olie Kolzig : 2000

: 2000 Jose Theodore : 2002

: 2002 Martin Brodeur : 2003 2004 2007 2008

: 2003 2004 2007 2008 Miikka Kiprusoff : 2006

: 2006 Henrik Lundqvist : 2007

: 2007 Tim Thomas , 2009 2011

, 2009 2011 Ryan Miller : 2010

: 2010 Sergei Bobrovsky : 2013, 2017

: 2013, 2017 Tuukka Rask : 2014

: 2014 Carey Price : 2015

: 2015 Pekka Rinne : 2018

: 2018 Andrei Vasilevskiy , 2019

, 2019 Connor Hellebuyck: 2020

Ovechkin has scored 73 goals (10 percent) on 11 current or former teammates

Henrik Lundqvist *, 24

*, 24 Craig Anderson *, 10

*, 10 Jaroslav Halak , 10

, 10 Tomas Vokoun , 8

, 8 Cristobal Huet , 6

, 6 Semyon Varlamov , 5

, 5 Brent Johnson , 3

, 3 Jose Theodore , 3

, 3 Philipp Grubauer , 2

, 2 Olie Kolzig , 1

, 1 Justin Peters, 1

* Current teammate

Remarkably, Ovechkin has never scored on Michal Neuvirth despite the former Capital spending several seasons on Metropolitan Division rivals, Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders.

Alex Ovechkin is 10 tormented goalies away from catching Wayne Gretzky (155).

Never get sick of these stats.

So far Ovi has scored:

1 goal only against 33 goalies.

2 against 29 goalies

3 against 14

4 against 17

5 on 12

6 on 6

7 on 6

8 on 11

9 on 3

10 on 4

12 on 1

13 on 1

18 on 1

19 on 2

22 on 2

