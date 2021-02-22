Bamboozling the Devils: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals went down early to the New Jersey Devils but staged a valiant, late comeback that saw them avoid losing both games over the weekend. On the back of a three-point effort from TJ Oshie, the Caps took down the Devils 4-3.
The Caps outshot the Devils 41 to 25 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 56 to 49.
T.J. Oshie recorded three points against New Jersey, marking his 34th career game with at least three points and his second three-point game this season.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 21, 2021
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Devils
Screenshot courtesy of NBC
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On