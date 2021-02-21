Weekend saved: Caps beat Devils 4-3

The Washington Capitals and New Jersey Devils came into the back half of a back-to-back in which they both lost the first game. Which team could avoid becoming the one to lose two in consecutive days? Another afternoon (puke) start would decide that.
Andreas Johnsson broke open the scoring on an early New Jersey power play. Jack Hughes deftly put a backhand behind Craig Anderson who was deep in his net to extend the lead. TJ Oshie tipped home a power-play point drive to cut the lead in half. John Carlson tied things up halfway through the third period.
Timothy Jimothy got on the board again to give the Caps their first lead of the day. Alex Ovechkin sealed it with a late tap-in. Nikita Gusev grabbed one back with the New Jersey netminder pulled.
Caps beat Devils 4-3!
Next up for the Caps is a two-game set with the Pittsburgh Penguins…both at normal human hockey time. Thank the hockey lords.
