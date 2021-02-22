Man of style David Pastrnak wears pink sunglasses, scores hat trick, dances to ‘Barbie Girl’ at Lake Tahoe Outdoor Game

There’s no one who dominated Lake Tahoe more or looked as cool doing it (forgive me Philipp Grubauer) than David Pastrnak.

The Boston Bruins superstar scored his tenth career hat trick on Sunday during the team’s outdoor game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The three goals were cool, but it was [gestures broadly to everything else] that made it magical.

Pink Sunglasses

The Boston Bruins arrived at the rink wearing 90’s inspired outfits. For Pastrnak (fourth photo below), that meant rocking a pink, turquoise, purple, and yellow sweatsuit and a neon yellow fanny pack.

During warmups, Pastrnak continued the 90’s tribute by wearing pinking sunglasses that matched his equally ridiculous mullet under his Meth Bear knit hat.

Gary Bettman on the NHL’s existential crisis: “Sunshine has always been our enemy.” David Pastrnak: pic.twitter.com/NbUQdE2hap — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) February 22, 2021

Dusty Gooch and David Pastrnak. Two absolute beauties of the NHL outdoors at Tahoe #NHLBruins #NHLOutdoors pic.twitter.com/INfw61ZLPQ — Petrov McGuire (@McguirePetrov) February 22, 2021

Hat trick

Pastrnak’s big game started early while the sun was still out. The Czech forward scored on his first shift, 34 seconds into the game, on a one-timer, and did so again during his first shift of the second period (:43) with a perfectly placed shot to the top corner of the net. He added the Bruins’ seventh goal of the night later in the third for the hatty – another one-timer from the left circle.

Barbie Girl

After the game, Pastrnak was critical of the media. For interrupting his dance party.

“We were listening to Barbie Girl before you guys asked me to do media,” he said. “I was kind of dancing with these glasses out in the locker room then you guys ruined it and I had to go answer questions. So I missed the Barbie girl song.”

That’s some spicy pasta.

Screenshot courtesy of NBCSN