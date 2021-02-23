The Capitals will debut their Reverse Retro jerseys tonight against the Penguins

You guysssssss.

The Washington Capitals will finally debut their Reverse Retro jerseys against the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight. The Capitals were originally scheduled to rock the Screaming Eagle on February 9 against Philadelphia, but that game was called off that day due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Flyers.

A recent RMNB poll of over 3,000 Capitals fans revealed that the team’s Reverse Retro jersey is the most popular specialty jersey in the Alex Ovechkin Era and the Screaming Eagle is the most popular team logo.

The Capitals celebrated the occasion by changing their avatar on social media.

They also posted this GIF.

SCREAMING EAGLE GAMEDAY! #ALLCAPS Washington and Pittsburgh face off for the fifth time this season at 7pm on @NBCSWashington. Preview #CapsPens: https://t.co/Nk89hlX7rb pic.twitter.com/3S6cMmEq0b — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 23, 2021

And these snazzy graphics.

Take a peak behind the details that went into our #ReverseRetro jerseys before we rock them tonight for the first time this season. #ALLCAPS | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/EMl6YEXeDI — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 23, 2021

The Capitals were scheduled to wear the Reverse Retro jersey only four times this season. It’s unclear if they will wear them during their rescheduled Flyers game.

Watch the eagle officially land tonight on NBC Sports Washington.