The Washington Capitals will debut their Reverse Retro jerseys tonight

Update: The Capitals game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the Flyers.

The Washington Capitals will finally wear their Reverse Retro jersey tonight at 6 PM against the Philadelphia Flyers. The jersey features the Screaming Eagle on red as well as the team’s old Capitol Dome logo on the shoulder.

The Capitals had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in the NHL, selling out of Alex Ovechkin’s sweater in minutes during its initial release.

To mark the occasion, the Capitals updated their Twitter avatar to the Screaming Eagle logo on social media.

The Capitals will wear the wildly-popular sweaters only four times this season.

The Capital One Arena team store also released a small amount of new authentic Reverse Retro jerseys of Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, Tom Wilson, and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

