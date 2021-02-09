Whoops! I spoke too soon.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli is reporting that the Flyers-Capitals game has been postponed.

TSN’s Darren Dreger first reported that the Flyers were having some COVID-19 related issues earlier in the morning. Cryptically, Dredger added that “more information (is) expected to surface following medical meetings this morning.” He was right.

Ongoing CoVid related issues with the Flyers. More information expected to surface following medical meetings this morning. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 9, 2021

Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday morning. The NHL then conducted rapid-testing on every Flyers player and staff member before ultimately deciding the game would be played. That might have been a mistake.

The problem now is that an additional Flyers player tested positive late Monday night, meaning the team could have an outbreak.

One additional positive test late last night. https://t.co/gfMfBZ6PD5 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 9, 2021

That could be bad for the Capitals.

And also not good for the referees who took the ice on Sunday.

The two linesmen who worked both games of the Sabres-Devils series have entered COVID-19 protocols, The Athletic has learned. This gives further evidence to the possibility of on-ice transmission, which the NHL said it had not definitively seen. https://t.co/PdsL9B19aP — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) February 8, 2021

With the Flyers out of action, the East Division now has only five teams that are active. The Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils are already sidelined due to outbreaks of their own.

The Capitals had their two other games against the Sabres later this week postponed, meaning their next game will be Sunday against the Penguins.

1:30 Update: The NHL has made it official.

The release reads:

NEW YORK (Feb. 9, 2021) — The National Hockey League announced today that as a result of a second Philadelphia Flyers Player entering the NHL’s COVID Protocols earlier today, the team’s game tonight against the Washington Capitals will be postponed. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups out of an abundance of caution while the League continues to analyze test results in the coming days. The rescheduled date will be announced when available. In addition, the League announced that Game #684, St. Louis at Arizona, scheduled for April 15, is now scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET; and that Game #239, St. Louis at Arizona, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, is now scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.