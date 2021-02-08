Two Capitals’ games against the Sabres later this week are being postponed due to COVID-19

The Washington Capitals are going to have a long break with the Buffalo Sabres struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak on their team.

Monday, the NHL announced that the league is postponing the Capitals’ games against Bufflo for a later time.

Buffalo has not played since January 31. The Sabres have nine players on the COVID-19 Unavailability List including Taylor Hall, Jake McCabe, Brandon Montour, Tobias Rieder, Rasmus Ristolainen, Dylan Cozens, Curtis Lazar, Casey Mittelstadt, and Rasmus Dahlin. The team’s 61-year-old head coach, Ralph Kreuger, also tested positive for the disease last week.

After playing the Flyers on Tuesday night, the Capitals’ next game will be on Sunday, February 14 against the Penguins.

More from the NHL:

NEW YORK (Feb. 8, 2021) — The National Hockey League announced today that two additional Buffalo Sabres games (Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 vs. Washington); three more New Jersey Devils contests (Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 vs. Philadelphia and Feb. 15 vs. Boston) and two additional Minnesota Wild games (Feb. 11 vs. St. Louis and Feb. 13 vs. Los Angeles) have been postponed as a result of the NHL’s COVID Protocols. A decision on the three teams’ resumption of practice and game play will be made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Clubs’ medical groups in the coming days. All three organizations have, and will continue to follow, all recommended guidelines aimed at protecting the health and safety of their Players, staff and community at large as set by the NHL, local, state and national agencies.