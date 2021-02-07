The Flyers had a player enter COVID Protocol this morning. They had to pass rapid tests in order to play the Capitals.

The NHL announced Sunday afternoon that things got a little hairy before the Capitals and Flyers nationally-televised game was played at noon today.

This morning, a Flyers player entered COVID Protocol, presumably Travis Sanheim (he was added to the list this evening). The NHL says that all Flyers players, coaches, and staff were then required to take POC tests in advance of the game. After everyone passed, the league decided to play the game and not reschedule.

NHL announces it did rapid testing (POC) for Flyers today prior to game against Capitals. One player entered the NHL's COVID protocol to activate this. Only Flyer added to list today was Travis Sanheim. https://t.co/7vTY39Y9KK — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 7, 2021

The league’s press release reads:

NEW YORK (Feb. 7, 2021) – The National Hockey League today released the following statement regarding the Philadelphia Flyers: As a result of a Philadelphia Flyers Player entering the League’s COVID Protocol earlier today, a decision was made by the NHL’s and NHLPA’s medical experts to have all Flyers Players, Coaches and staff receive POC tests in advance of this afternoon’s game vs. the Washington Capitals. After all tests returned negative, the League’s, NHLPA’s and Clubs’ medical groups determined that it was appropriate to play the game.

Meanwhile, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Ilya Samsonov, and Jakub Vrana all remain unavailable.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Ilya Samsonov, and Jakub Vrana all remain on the NHL's COVID-19 Unavailability List pic.twitter.com/BOOGouYQVx — Ian Oland (@ianoland) February 7, 2021

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Flyers