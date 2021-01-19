Washington Capitals will wear Reverse Retro jerseys four times this season

The Washington Capitals have finally announced when they will wear their wildly popular Screaming Eagle Reverse Retro jerseys this season.
The Caps will rock their new retro unis four times. All of the games will be at home on what the Capitals are calling Turnback Tuesdays.
The sweaters will first debut on February 9 against the Philadelphia Flyers.
🦅 CAWWWW!!
We'll be turning back the clock and rocking our #ReverseRetro jerseys for #TurnbackTuesday for four games this season!
Full Details: https://t.co/N1Tv98B2Hn#ALLCAPS | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/4y89wTpM9P
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 19, 2021
The Capitals RR jersey is inspired by the team’s teal away jersey from 1997 but flipped to red to continue the Rock The Red era in DC. It features white and navy striping at the waist, featuring the team’s name in its old typeface, and a navy and white collar. The team’s Capitol Dome logo, which it first introduced in 1997, is on the shoulder.
The Capitals RR jerseys have sold out quickly wherever and whenever stock has been discovered online. The Capitals had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in the NHL per shop.nhl.com.
More from the Capitals:
Washington Capitals To Wear ‘Reverse Retro’ Alternate Jersey Presented by Capital One for Four Home Dates During 2020-21 Season
Reimagined Screaming Eagle jersey to be worn first time Feb. 9 vs. Philadelphia
ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will wear their Reverse Retro alternate jersey presented by Capital One for four home dates during the 2020-21 season, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
The Capitals Reverse Retro ADIZERO Authentic adidas jersey will debut on Tuesday, Feb. 9 vs. the Philadelphia Flyers. They will also be worn Tuesday, Feb. 23 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tuesday March 9 vs. the New Jersey Devils and Tuesday, March 16 vs. the New York Islanders.
Reimagined in the patriotic colors of the flag, the iconic Reverse Retro jersey was unveiled in November 2020 and features the screaming eagle design. The jersey will remind fans of the 1997-98 Capitals team that was comprised of players including Peter Bondra, Olie Kolzig and Calle Johansson. Originally part of a Capitals re-brand that included switching to a lighter shade of blue, the patriotic sweater will be made in the current Capitals red, white and blue. The team originally introduced new logos and uniforms with a blue, black and bronze color scheme in 1995, and retired the look in 2007.
adidas worked closely with the NHL and each of the league’s 31 teams to design a Reverse Retro jersey representing unique and historical moments in each club’s history, while refreshing the color and design combination for an all-new presentation. The adidas Reverse Retro program creates a new formula to showcase the passion of the fans. The overarching design theme during adidas’ two-year-long process was to mine each team’s jersey archive and team colors, remixing them to create something new and never seen before. With that in mind, adidas created uniquely distinct and desirable jerseys that incorporated inverted team colors.
Capital One marks the Capitals first presenting partner of a jersey. In December, Capital One was announced as the team’s official helmet entitlement partner with the placement of Capital One branding on the team’s helmet.
Capitals’ Reverse Retro apparel is available at the Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex team stores as well as online at shop.monumentalsportsnetwork.com and NHLshop.com. All Capital One Cardholders will receive 20% off their purchase when they present and use a Capital One credit or debit card at checkout at the Capital One Arena Team Store. Visit capitalonearena.com/cardholderbenefits for additional details. The discount is only applicable at the time of sale.
Below is a schedule of the games the Capitals will wear the Reverse Retro jerseys:
Feb. 9 vs. Philadelphia Flyers – 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena
Feb. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena
March 9 vs. New Jersey Devils – 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena
March 16 vs. New York Islanders – 7 p.m. Capital One Arena
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On