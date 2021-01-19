Washington Capitals will wear Reverse Retro jerseys four times this season

The Washington Capitals have finally announced when they will wear their wildly popular Screaming Eagle Reverse Retro jerseys this season.

The Caps will rock their new retro unis four times. All of the games will be at home on what the Capitals are calling Turnback Tuesdays.

The sweaters will first debut on February 9 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Capitals RR jersey is inspired by the team’s teal away jersey from 1997 but flipped to red to continue the Rock The Red era in DC. It features white and navy striping at the waist, featuring the team’s name in its old typeface, and a navy and white collar. The team’s Capitol Dome logo, which it first introduced in 1997, is on the shoulder.

The Capitals RR jerseys have sold out quickly wherever and whenever stock has been discovered online. The Capitals had the top-selling Reverse Retro jersey in the NHL per shop.nhl.com.

