A year ago today, Alex Ovechkin scored his 700th career goal

Alex Ovechkin scored one of the biggest goals of his career, one year ago today.

The Russian machine tallied milestone goal number 700 against the New Jersey Devils. Ovi rifled the puck past goaltender MacKenzie Blackwood with a blistering one-timer. Ovechkin was mobbed on the ice by his teammates.

Video

The NHL celebrated Ovi’s milestone with a montage set to the William Tell Overture featuring all 700 of his goals.

The Capitals released a cleaned-up, mic’d up clip featuring isolation video on Ovechkin to mark the occasion on Monday.

They also posted this GIF.

Forever etched in history. pic.twitter.com/rRWKIVIIGh — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 22, 2021

And this pic of Ovechkin holding up his historic goal puck.

