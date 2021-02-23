Henrik Lundqvist hits the ice for the first time since open-heart surgery: ‘The best type of workday!’

Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist skated for the first time since his surgery in January and this was no ordinary amble on the ice.

Lundqvist suited up in his full Capitals goalie gear and took shots. And you guys, he looked good while doing so.

“Day 47,” Lundqvist said. “Back at the rink. Love it. Let’s do it.”

Video

“Working those legs with a steady pulse and drills with a lot of control,” Lundqvist wrote. “Today was FUN!”

In his full Instagram Story, which we shared below, Lundqvist also revealed that Tuesday marked the first time he could drive again.

Hank recently started off-ice, goalie-specific workouts and ran for the first time on February 17.

Lundqvist is, incredibly, only six weeks removed from open-heart surgery, where he had an aortic valve replacement, aortic root, and ascending aortic replacement on January 10. Three days after it happened, Lundqvist revealed that the surgery took five hours to complete and it “went really well.”

A month later, he was back in goalie gear. Don’t pencil him out of the season just yet, Capitals.

Screenshot courtesy of @hlundqvist35