Henrik Lundqvist goes for a run six weeks after open-heart surgery: ‘Everything’s looking great’

Henrik Lundqvist took to social media on Wednesday to publish an update about his recovery. The Capitals’ netminder had open-heart surgery six weeks ago. Today he ran for the first time.

“Today is a good day,” Lundqvist wrote. “The checkup with the doctor this morning reaffirmed what I’ve been feeling last few weeks, everything looking great. It energized me so much I had to go out for a run (FYI, I’m not a runner). #Stepbystep”

Look at him go!

Two weeks ago, Lundqvist wrote that “I was not sure what to expect the first month after surgery. 4 weeks today and I feel strong, both body and mind filled with positive energy. Recovery is going well.”

The Capitals signed the future Hall of Famer goaltender over the offseason to back up Ilya Samsonov. Shortly after signing, Lundqvist learned that a heart condition that he’s managed his whole career would force him out of the upcoming season.

“It’s still very hard for me to process all of this and kind of shocking to be honest,” Lundqvist said then. “But with the experts involved, I know this is the only way of action.”

Lundqvist had an aortic valve replacement, aortic root, and ascending aortic replacement on January 10. Three days after it happened, Lundqvist revealed that the surgery took five hours to complete and it “went really well.”

Lundqvist’s Instagram profile now reads: “Hockey has been my life since I was 7 years old and still is.”