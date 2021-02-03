Henrik Lundqvist feels strong a month after open-heart surgery: ‘Recovery is going well’

Henrik Lundqvist is in positive spirits on the one month anniversary of his open-heart surgery.

Wednesday, Hank took to Twitter and posted a video from just outside 62nd Street in New York City.

“I was not sure what to expect the first month after surgery,” Lundqvist wrote. “4 weeks today and I feel strong, both body and mind filled with positive energy. Recovery is going well.”

Video

I was not sure what to expect the first month after surgery. 4 weeks today and I feel strong, both body and mind filled with positive energy. Recovery is going well💪🏻😎 pic.twitter.com/62V7yGc958 — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) February 3, 2021

Lundqvist added in the video, “I feel good. Good energy. Moving around. Hope you guys are well.”

The future Hall of Fame goaltender was supposed to be the Capitals’ backup goaltender this season. Shortly after signing with Washington, Lundqvist learned that a heart condition that he’s managed his whole career would force him out of the upcoming season.

“It’s still very hard for me to process all of this and kind of shocking to be honest,” Lundqvist said then. “But with the experts involved, I know this is the only way of action.”

Lundqvist had an aortic valve replacement, aortic root, and ascending aortic replacement. Three days after it happened, Lundqvist revealed that the surgery took five hours to complete and it “went really well.”

Lundqvist has not officially retired from the NHL. And who knows, it may be possible he could return for another season if his recovery continues to go well and he still has a desire to play. Whatever happens, we hope Hank gets to make that decision on his own terms.

Screenshot courtesy of @hlundqvist35