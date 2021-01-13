Report: Henrik Lundqvist to be released from the hospital ‘in the next day or so’

NBC analyst Bob McKenzie is reporting another important milestone in Henrik Lundqvist’s recovery from a heart condition that forced him out of the Capitals’ 2020-21 season.

Lundqvist revealed last week that his open-heart surgery consisting of aortic valve replacement, aortic root, and ascending aortic replacement “went really well” and took five hours to complete.

Now, McKenzie revealed that Lundqvist is nearly well enough to check out of the hospital and return home.

Lundqvist “had the surgery last Wednesday at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland,” McKenzie said. “I think he’s getting out of the hospital in the next 24 hours. By all accounts, the prognosis from the medical doctors was that the valve and aortic surgery that he had on his heart was successful.

“Now, people are going to ask the question, ‘Will he be able to play hockey again?’ As I said, the general prognosis for his health was extremely positive. I’ve got to believe that Henrik Lundqvist wants to come back and play next season in the NHL. But all those determinations will be made further down the road. Everybody’s just happy that King Henrik came through the surgery really well, is recovering, and will be out of the hospital in the next day or so.”

Lundqvist signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Capitals in October after being bought out by the New York Rangers.

“I still love to compete. I still love the game and I still want to win!” Lundqvist wrote on Twitter.

Lundqvist was hoping to have a Ray Bourque moment in Washington — win the Stanley Cup in his final season, but instead a routine physical with Washington revealed that “his risk level is not acceptable” to play, per Capitals GM Brian MacLellan.

Lundqvist had managed the heart condition his entire career, but after multiple tests, was given the recommendation to take care of the issue before trying to play again.

“It breaks my heart (literally) to share this news: I will not be joining the Capitals this upcoming season,” Lundqvist said. “After many weeks of tests and conversations with specialists around the country, it’s been determined that a heart condition will prevent me from taking the ice. Together, we have decided that the risk of playing before remedying my condition is too high, so I will spend the coming months figuring out the best course of action.

“For the past two months, I’ve been so inspired by the opportunity to play in DC and committed to my game. Spending every day at the rink to prepare for the upcoming season. The news was very difficult to process but after the last test result earlier this week, we knew there was only one way to go from here.”