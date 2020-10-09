Capitals sign Henrik Lundqvist to one-year, $1.5 million contract #hank2dc

The Washington Capitals have signed Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year deal.

Hank’s deal is expected to be worth $1.5 million. The news was initially reported by gentleman of leisure, Bob McKenzie.

If, as expected, the one-year deal is $1.5M, it would be fitting. That would make Lundqvist “whole” on $4.5M salary he was scheduled to get for 20-21. $3M of it would be in his buyout from the Rangers (paid out over two years) but $1.5M would top him back up to $4.5M total. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 9, 2020

Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported that the deal was signed and official shortly before 1 PM.

Henrik Lundqvist's deal is done in Washington. https://t.co/I6ICEWnzJB — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) October 9, 2020

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed the deal was worth $1.5 million.

done now: one year, $1.5 M for Henrik Lundqvist with the Capitals, as @TSNBobMcKenzie predicted earlier today — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

In September, Lundqvist was bought out by the New York Rangers, his only team for his entire 15-year career. Lundqvist won the Vezina in 2011-12 and backstopped his team to deep playoff runs in 2012, 2014, and 2015. But the Rangers’ team defense was never strong, and the team began developing younger goalies.

Lundqvist had been linked with the Capitals, who will lose their long-time goalie Braden Holtby to free agency today, ever since the buyout. He signaled his intention to remain in the league shortly thereafter:

I still love to compete. I still love the game and I still want to WIN! — Henrik Lundqvist (@HLundqvist30) October 4, 2020

Lundqvist, 38, also tended goal for Team Sweden, winning gold in 2006 and silver in 2014.

𝕭𝖞 𝕽𝖔𝖞𝖆𝖑 𝕯𝖊𝖈𝖗𝖊𝖊 📜 The Washington Capitals have agreed to terms with goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million. Full Details: https://t.co/eAK3vBs8lq#ALLCAPS | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/OxLQD7tatw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 9, 2020



