Capitals sign Henrik Lundqvist to one-year, $1.5 million contract #hank2dc

The Washington Capitals have signed Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year deal.
Hank’s deal is expected to be worth $1.5 million. The news was initially reported by gentleman of leisure, Bob McKenzie.
If, as expected, the one-year deal is $1.5M, it would be fitting. That would make Lundqvist “whole” on $4.5M salary he was scheduled to get for 20-21. $3M of it would be in his buyout from the Rangers (paid out over two years) but $1.5M would top him back up to $4.5M total.
Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported that the deal was signed and official shortly before 1 PM.
Henrik Lundqvist's deal is done in Washington. https://t.co/I6ICEWnzJB
The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun confirmed the deal was worth $1.5 million.
done now: one year, $1.5 M for Henrik Lundqvist with the Capitals, as @TSNBobMcKenzie predicted earlier today
In September, Lundqvist was bought out by the New York Rangers, his only team for his entire 15-year career. Lundqvist won the Vezina in 2011-12 and backstopped his team to deep playoff runs in 2012, 2014, and 2015. But the Rangers’ team defense was never strong, and the team began developing younger goalies.
Lundqvist had been linked with the Capitals, who will lose their long-time goalie Braden Holtby to free agency today, ever since the buyout. He signaled his intention to remain in the league shortly thereafter:
I still love to compete. I still love the game and I still want to WIN!
Lundqvist, 38, also tended goal for Team Sweden, winning gold in 2006 and silver in 2014.
The Washington Capitals have agreed to terms with goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million.
Full Details: https://t.co/eAK3vBs8lq#ALLCAPS | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/OxLQD7tatw
The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
“Henrik is one of the greatest goaltenders in NHL history, and we are pleased to have him join our organization,” said MacLellan. “Henrik has the competitive drive and the ability to help our team compete for a championship. We feel he will be an excellent fit for our team and provide leadership to our organization and our young goaltenders.
“We want to thank Braden Holtby for his many contributions to the Washington Capitals. Braden has built a legacy both on and off the ice that will have a lasting impact on our organization and on our community. Winning the Vezina Trophy in 2016, the Jennings Trophy in 2017 and helping the team win the Stanley Cup with his stellar play in 2018 cements his position as one of the best goalies of his era. Off the ice, he led by example and consistently made a positive impact across several important initiatives. We wish him and his family all the best moving forward.”
Lundqvist, 38, is 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and 64 shutouts in 887 NHL games over 15 seasons, all with the New York Rangers. In 130 career playoff games, Lundqvist is 61-67 with a 2.30 goals-against average, a .921 save percentage and 10 shutouts.
During the 2019-20 season, the 6’1″, 182-pound goaltender registered a record of 10-12-3, a 3.16 goals against average and a .905 save percentage.
The Are, Sweden, native ranks sixth on the NHL’s all-time wins list, eighth on the NHL’s all-time appearances list, and 16th on the league’s all-time shutouts list. Lundqvist’s 459 career wins and 887 career appearances with the Rangers are the second-most a goaltender has recorded with one franchise in NHL history (trailing only Martin Brodeur with New Jersey). Lundqvist has earned more career NHL wins than any other non-North American born goaltender, and he also reached the 400-win plateau faster than any other goaltender in league history (727 appearances).
Lundqvist led the Rangers to the playoffs 11 times in a 12-season span from 2005-06 through 2016-17. The Rangers were not eliminated from playoff contention entering a game in 880 of Lundqvist’s 887 career regular season appearances with the team. Lundqvist helped the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2014, when he went 13-11 with a 2.14 GAA, a .927 save percentage and one shutout in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. In NHL postseason history, Lundqvist ranks seventh in saves (3,567), seventh in starts (130), eighth in time on ice (7,935:25), 10th in games (130), tied for 11th in shutouts and tied for 14th in wins.
Internationally, Lundqvist won a gold medal with Sweden at the 2006 Torino Olympics and a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He also helped Sweden win gold in the 2017 IIHF World Championship and silver in 2003 and 2004 IIHF World Championship.
Lundqvist was originally selected by the Rangers in the seventh round, 205th overall, of the 2000 NHL Entry Draft.
