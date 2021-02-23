Tom Wilson is promoting Pretzel Crust Pizza for Little Caesars

Little Caesars was named the Official Pizza Delivery sponsor of the NHL in July and now they have an eclectic crew of pitchmen to rep one of their popular returning pizzas.

The national pizza chain picked one NHL’er that’s off his rocker (Brett Burns), another that’s relatable (Phil Kessel), and one that’s pretty (Tom Wilson).

Tuesday afternoon, Wilson, Kessel, and Burns posted photos on their Instagram pages promoting the hashtag #unlockpretzelcrust and linking each other in a perpetual social media circle.

The promotion is for Little Caesars’ Pretzel Crust Pizza, which returned to the menu at participating locations on February 22.

According to Thrillist, the pretzel crust pizzas start at $6.

The Pretzel-y pizza comes with a creamy cheddar cheese sauce, mozzarella and Muenster cheese, and pepperoni. You can customize it to put traditional pizza sauce on there if you’re not rolling the dice on this cheddar cheese sauce. Though, the wild times don’t end there. The Pretzel Crust Pizza was first introduced back in 2014. This time, however, you’re going to get two versions. One is the classic take. The other is the pretzel pizza with a cheese-stuffed crust.

There is a website, unlockpretzelcrust.com, that allows pretzle crust purchasers to redeem their codes for special Little Caesars’ branded gifts such as custom cornhole tables.

During the season, Little Caesar’s has touted their relationship with the NHL on social media.

For the marketable Wilson, the partnership with Little Caesars represents yet another major endorsement deal. In the past, Wilson’s repped Philips, Paisano’s Pizza, WMATA/Metro, Indochino, and Sport Chevrolet. He was also one of the featured speakers at Fanatics’ Stanley Cup Chalk Talk and has done autograph signings for Giant Food. Wilson is an investor in the local boxing studio, BASH.

