Artemi Panarin takes leave of absence from Rangers following ‘fabricated story’ from Russian press

By Eliza Kravitz

February 22, 2021 12:51 pm

Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the New York Rangers after a Russian website published a story that alleged the hockey player beat up an 18-year-old girl in 2011. Panarin is an outspoken supporter of Alexei Navalny and a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The New York Post’s Larry Brooks was the first to report the news.

The Rangers quickly responded with a statement defending their player. “Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story. This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team. The Rangers fully support Artemi and will work with him to identify the source of these unfounded allegations.”

Full Press Coverage’s Aivis Kalniņš looked into the matter and has not found anyone who could confirm Nazarov’s story.

This comes after Panarin openly showed support for Alexei Navalny, a jailed (and nearly murdered) opposition leader in Russia, when he posted a picture of him on Instagram using the hashtag “Freedom for Navalny”.

Brooks reports that retribution was feared after Panarin released the photo on Instagram.

According to the New York Post, Panarin’s former coach from the Moscow Region club, Andrei Nazarov, alleged that he beat an 18-year-old girl in Riga, Latvia on December 11, 2011. ALhockey.ru published Nazarov’s story that the incident allegedly happened after Panarin’s team, Vityaz, lost to Dynamo 2-0. Panarin and his team were at a hotel bar when Nazarov says “he sent the 18-year-old citizen of Latvia to the floor with several powerful blows.”

Nazarov also claimed that Panarin was detained by police but was let free due to a 40,000 euro cash bribe.

The New York Post also reports that Nazarov “has repeatedly criticized Panarin for the forward’s outspoken beliefs regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s regime.”

