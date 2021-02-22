Artemi Panarin takes leave of absence from Rangers following ‘fabricated story’ from Russian press

Artemi Panarin is taking a leave of absence from the New York Rangers after a Russian website published a story that alleged the hockey player beat up an 18-year-old girl in 2011. Panarin is an outspoken supporter of Alexei Navalny and a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The New York Post’s Larry Brooks was the first to report the news.

Breaking news: Panarin is taking a leave of absence from NYR in aftermath of political hit piece against him from Russia alleging that he beat up an 18-year-old girl in Russia in 2011. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) February 22, 2021

The Rangers quickly responded with a statement defending their player. “Artemi vehemently and unequivocally denies any and all allegations in this fabricated story. This is clearly an intimidation tactic being used against him for being outspoken on recent political events. Artemi is obviously shaken and concerned and will take some time away from the team. The Rangers fully support Artemi and will work with him to identify the source of these unfounded allegations.”

Full Press Coverage’s Aivis Kalniņš looked into the matter and has not found anyone who could confirm Nazarov’s story.

Hotel spokesperson as well as multiple other sources have told me that no such incident has occurred. One person who I spoke to answered with “No, absolutely not. If you look at what Nazarov said and do a little research you’d instantly see through his lies” https://t.co/2wXPs5lGB0 — Aivis Kalniņš (@aiviskalnins) February 22, 2021

This comes after Panarin openly showed support for Alexei Navalny, a jailed (and nearly murdered) opposition leader in Russia, when he posted a picture of him on Instagram using the hashtag “Freedom for Navalny”.

This is pretty significant: New York Rangers superstar forward Artemi Panarin showing support for jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny ahead of planned Saturday protests all over Russia. Hashtags this Instagram post “Freedom for Navalny” https://t.co/9rwcP87oKK pic.twitter.com/8zZyjEjOeO — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) January 21, 2021

Brooks reports that retribution was feared after Panarin released the photo on Instagram.

Retribution was feared after Panarin's Instagram post on 1/21 in support of opposition leader Alexi Navalny with caption "Freedom for Navalny." Panarin, who has family in Russia, has been outspoken against Putin. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) February 22, 2021

According to the New York Post, Panarin’s former coach from the Moscow Region club, Andrei Nazarov, alleged that he beat an 18-year-old girl in Riga, Latvia on December 11, 2011. ALhockey.ru published Nazarov’s story that the incident allegedly happened after Panarin’s team, Vityaz, lost to Dynamo 2-0. Panarin and his team were at a hotel bar when Nazarov says “he sent the 18-year-old citizen of Latvia to the floor with several powerful blows.”

Nazarov also claimed that Panarin was detained by police but was let free due to a 40,000 euro cash bribe.

The New York Post also reports that Nazarov “has repeatedly criticized Panarin for the forward’s outspoken beliefs regarding Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s regime.”

Headline photo courtesy of @artemiypanarin