Caps vs Sabres pregame: Anything is possible

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that there has been some news. Listen, if the Capitals are going to face off against any team, I’m glad it’s the Sabres. Four key Caps are out, so we’re working with some interesting moves including top line Jakub Vrana and the return of Brian Pinho. Anything is possible, please wear a mask.
Puck drop is at 7PM. Grab your beverage of choice, sit back, stream the game and hang out with us! Chris will have your recap.
|Record
|1 – 3 – 0
|2 – 0 – 2
|Shot Attempt %
|52.9%
|52.8%
|PDO
|96.1
|106.2
|Power Play
|20.0%
|25.0%
|Penalty Kill
|80.0%
|81.3%
Thanks, as always, to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post. Buckle up, folks:
Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson
Panik – Eller – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Sprong – Pinho – Sheary
Dillon – Carlson
Siegenthaler – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
Vanecek
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|1/30
|2/1
|3/3
|3/5
|4/8
|4/10
|4/18
|4/20
|2/27
|3/1
|3/7
|3/9
|3/25
|3/26
|4/2
|4/4
|2/7
|2/9
|3/11
|3/13
|4/17
|4/27
|5/7
|5/8
|1/26
|1/28
|3/15
|3/16
|4/1
|4/6
|4/22
|4/24
|🤷
|🤷
|2/14
|2/16
|2/23
|2/25
|4/29
|5/1
|2/4
|2/20
|2/21
|3/19
|3/28
|3/30
|5/3
|5/5
|🌮
|🌮
|1/22
|1/24
|2/11
|2/13
|4/13
|4/15
Legend: 🌮 = win; 🚽 = loss; 🤷 = OTL
@ Capitals, send this man a contract. I need this content on a regular basis. Check out some highlights from Marshawn Lynch’s practice with Akim Aliu:
DREAMER X BEASTMODE
“Ice Hockey 101” @MoneyLynch pic.twitter.com/sC35l4uLFZ
— Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) January 21, 2021
Tonight is technically the Caps home opener! Be sure to tune in to the Virtual Rock the Red Carpet event:
We are LIVE from Capital One Arena at the Virtual Rock the Red Carpet, presented by @GEICO!#ALLCAPS https://t.co/u26tCTWGNN
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 22, 2021
