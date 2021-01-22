Caps vs Sabres pregame: Anything is possible

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that there has been some news. Listen, if the Capitals are going to face off against any team, I’m glad it’s the Sabres. Four key Caps are out, so we’re working with some interesting moves including top line Jakub Vrana and the return of Brian Pinho. Anything is possible, please wear a mask.

Puck drop is at 7PM. Grab your beverage of choice, sit back, stream the game and hang out with us! Chris will have your recap.

Record 1 – 3 – 0 2 – 0 – 2 Shot Attempt % 52.9% 52.8% PDO 96.1 106.2 Power Play 20.0% 25.0% Penalty Kill 80.0% 81.3%

Projected Lines

Thanks, as always, to Samantha Pell at the Washington Post. Buckle up, folks:

Vrana – Backstrom – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Sprong – Pinho – Sheary Dillon – Carlson

Siegenthaler – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Vanecek

The Season

Storylines

Home Opener

Tonight is technically the Caps home opener! Be sure to tune in to the Virtual Rock the Red Carpet event:

RMNB Coverage of Caps vs Sabres

