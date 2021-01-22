Hershey Bears release schedule for AHL’s 2020-21 season, announce some fans will be allowed at home games

The Hershey Bears will hit the ice again in a little under two weeks’ time.

On Friday, the Bears released their pandemic-shortened regular-season schedule. The team will play 36 games this season and will open the season on February 5 on the road against the Binghamton Devils. The next night, the Bears will host their home opener at Giant Center on Saturday, February 6, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop will be at 4 PM.

Full schedule

Scroll using the arrows to the left and right of the embed.

In the Bears’ release, they revealed that they will allow “a very limited” number of fans at home games this season and are currently finalizing their plans for February games. Season-ticket holders will get first dibs as part of a presale coming soon.

The Bears will play two preseason games before the start of the season, Friday, January 29 against Binghamton (away) and Saturday, January 31 against Lehigh Valley (home).

Training camp will open this Saturday. It will be closed to the public.

More from the Bears:

Club’s home opener set for Saturday, Feb. 6 at GIANT Center; Very limited number of seats to be available for home games (Hershey, PA-January 22, 2021)- The Hershey Bears, in conjunction with the American Hockey League, have released the schedule for the 2020-21 season. The Bears open the new campaign on the road vs. Binghamton (at Newark, New Jersey) on Friday, Feb. 5, and the club’s home opener is the following day, Saturday, Feb. 6 vs. Lehigh Valley at 4 p.m. at GIANT Center. Fans are encouraged to visit stories.hersheypa.com/covid-19-safety-updates-from-hershey-bears-hockey/ for more information on Frequently Asked Questions and safety procedures for all home games at GIANT Center. A very limited number of seats will be available for home games. The club is finalizing on sale details for games in February and will share more information as soon as possible. Season Ticket Holders will have an opportunity to purchase single game tickets as part of an exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale. The Bears 2020-21 campaign is presented by Penn State Health and features 36 regular season games, with 18 contests coming on home ice. Hershey’s schedule will see the Chocolate and White play three teams, going head-to-head with geographic North Division rivals Lehigh Valley (14 games), Binghamton (12 games), and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (10 games). All games at Binghamton will be played in Newark, New Jersey this season. Of Hershey’s 18 home games, nine are on Saturday’s, eight on Sunday’s, and one on a Wednesday evening. Hershey’s longest homestand is three games, which occurs two times from Apr. 11-17, and May 8-16. The Bears have also announced a pair of preseason games. Hershey will visit Binghamton (at Newark, New Jersey) on Friday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. The Bears will host Lehigh Valley at the GIANT Center for exhibition action on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. The game will be closed to the public. The Chocolate and White open the club’s 2021 Training Camp presented by Planet Fitness on Saturday at GIANT Center. Training Camp and all practices during the 2020-21 season will be closed to the public. Virtual Zoom interviews with players and coaches are set to begin next week, and information will be distributed to media via email.