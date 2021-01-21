Nastya Ovechkina criticizes NHL after Alex Ovechkin, Caps’ Russians placed on league’s COVID unavailability list

Alex Ovechkin’s wife, Nastya, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her thoughts on the Russian Capitals’ placement on the NHL’s COVID-19 unavailability list. Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Orlov, and Samsonov were disciplined and uneligible to play for a while after hanging out together in a hotel room during the Capitals’ most recent road trip. The Capitals were fined $100,000 as a team.

“I regret my choice to spend time together with my teammates in our hotel room and away from the locker room areas,” Ovechkin said in a statement released by the Capitals. “I will learn from this experience.”

Nastya has different views.

Alex Ovechkin's wife Nastya has posted a response to the Capitals' four Russians being put on COVID protocol for hanging out in a hotel room together during the team's recent road trip. She says both Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov have antibodies. pic.twitter.com/JYjoRgFCUf — Ian Oland (@ianoland) January 21, 2021

Writing in both Russian and English so her meaning was not lost on any of her followers, Nastya took a sarcastic tone.

She writes:

Of course, only Russian players of Washington Capitals were together in the same hotel room. Of course, all of the other NHL players, when playing away, separating themselves from their teammates. Of course, you can’t catch the virus when you and your teammates sit together on the bench, hug each other when they score a goal, or when they are all together in the lounge or locker room. Players can’t get infected when they are at the restaurants, supermarkets, malls, etc.. Virus only works in a hotel room. The one who came up with this rule, obviously is very logical. By the way, both Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov have antibodies. Unfortunately, not everyone is competent in their (antibodies) value and properties.

Ovechkin said in an offseason interview that he found out he had antibodies after his mom Tatyana got sick with COVID-19. It was previously not known that Dmitry Orlov has antibodies.

Headline photo courtesy of Nastya Ovechkina