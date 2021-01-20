NHL announces Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, Alex Ovechkin, and Ilya Samsonov unavailable due to COVID protocols

The other shoe has dropped. The NHL has released the Washington Capitals’ unavailabilities due to COVID protocols.

The list is the Caps Russians: forwards Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin, defender, Dmitry Orlov, and goalie Ilya Samsonov.

Earlier today, the Caps were fined $100,000 for violating COVID protocols.

Being on this list does not mean these players have COVID or even that they have had a positive test. Some context from the NHL:

Continuing for the balance of the 2020-21 season, the NHL is sharing the names of Players who are “unavailable” to the Club (to practice, travel or play in games) due to COVID protocols. Such “COVID Protocol Related Absences” can be the result of a number of factors including, among others: (1) an initial positive test which remains unconfirmed until confirmatory testing is completed pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (2) mandated isolation for symptomatic individuals pursuant to the Positive Test Protocol; (3) required quarantine as a high-risk close contact in accordance with the Positive Test Protocol; (4) isolation based on a confirmed positive test result and/or; (5) quarantine for travel or other reasons as outlined in the COVID-19 Protocol. No additional detail will be provided either by the League or the Club, including the precise reason the Player is unavailable or how long he might be out.

We should have more details soon.

The Caps are scheduled to host the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB