Connor McMichael assigned to taxi squad while Craig Anderson is recalled to Capitals roster

It’s officially Connor McMichael SZN.

With Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov, and Ilya Samsonov all out due to broken COVID-19 protocols, the Capitals have made some roster moves. Connor McMichael, the team’s 2019 first-round pick, has been taken out of quarantine and placed on the Capitals’ taxi squad while 39-year-old Craig Anderson has been recalled to the big-league club to back up Vitek Vanecek.

#Caps recall goaltender Craig Anderson from taxi squad to NHL active roster and assign forward Connor McMichael to taxi squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 21, 2021

McMichael, 20, most recently had four goals and eight points in seven games at the 2021 World Junior Championship while an alternate captain for Team Canada. The center scored 47 goals and 102 points in 52 games with the OHL’s London Knights last season. McMichael was also on the Capitals’ 2020 playoff roster but was used as a Black Ace.

McMichael, Fehervary, Pinho are skating with the NHL group. Anderson is also out there, too, obviously. #Caps pic.twitter.com/lUQtiNUpNl — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 21, 2021

Here’s the Capitals’ updated taxi squad.

F Connor McMichael

F Daniel Carr

F Brian Pinho

D Martin Fehervary

G Pheonix Copley

G Zach Fucale

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk/RMNB