Karl Alzner endures power outage during first game as NBC Sports Washington analyst: ‘It was eventful’

Karl Alzner made his debut as an analyst for NBC Sports Washington on Tuesday. Alzner’s appearance was widely praised on social media by fans. His presence buoys an already deep roster of articulate former Caps on the pre and postgame shows including Alan May and Brent Johnson.

But the night did have its challenges. Multiple actually.

“It was eventful,” Alzner said in NBCSWSH’s Capitals Talk podcast.

Alzner participated in the show remotely from his waterfront home in Kelowna, British Columbia along the Okanagan Lake. Alzner was patched in with the other personalities via Skype and watched the action on TV. Well, that was until the former Capital lost power.

“I had gone through my head earlier in the day that the wind was picking up,” Alzner recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh man, it would be a tough day to lose power’ because we just had the power go out a week ago with a wind storm. A tree hit a power line. I didn’t think it was actually going to happen but sure enough, the power went out during the second period.”

Panicked, Alzner grabbed his phone and loaded the game there, watching near the family’s fireplace.

“I only got to watch a bit of the second period,” Alzner continued. “Luckily, I was all charged up with everything else I needed so I could get on the postgame show.”

That wasn’t Alzner’s only setback.

“During the pregame show, I had a couple of phone calls coming through and then I lost my connection on our Skype call,” Alzner said. “The guys were talking to me and I had no idea if I was on or not if I was talking to myself. We just kept chugging along. It was probably me noticing it more than anyone else. I got thrown into the fire and I am relatively unburnt so I’m chalking it up as a win!”

When he wasn’t having power issues, Alzner set up shop in his “spin bike corner” and set up several pieces of important hockey memorabilia in his background, including his first-ever Capitals jersey and his first NHL point and goal pucks. A signed World Junior Championship stick, from his days as captain of Team Canada, was placed in the corner.

It’s actually my spin bike corner. Had to move stuff around. My first ever caps jersey, first game point and goal puck and game sheet. And a cool setup the team gave me for my 500th consecutive game. World junior signed stick, spin shoes, and Lactigo. — Karl Alzner (@KarlAlzner) January 20, 2021

While Alzner isn’t currently doing what he loves most — playing hockey (he hasn’t retired) — he did find joy in his new job and its dress code.

“I was wearing shorts the whole time and it was AWESOME,” Alzner said, praising the half-suit look. “I wish I could do that more often.”

