What was that: numbers for the morning after

I came up with my title for today’s rendition of your morning numbers as it is the G-rated version of what I was saying to myself while watching the Caps self-sabotage themselves over and over again in this game. So, the Caps dropped another to the Pens. This time before the shootout in overtime by a score of 5-4.
The Pens outshot the Caps 30 to 26 and out-attempted them at five-on-five 43 to 41.
With two goals in the first period, Tom Wilson has now recorded his seventh career multi-goal game and his first since Nov. 7, 2019 at Florida.
