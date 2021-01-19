Frustrating: Penguins beat Caps 5-4 in overtime

Tuesday’s game between the Capitals and Penguins was the most needlessly aggravating games of hockey I’ve watched in a long time. The Caps looked great, and then they very much didn’t.
Lars Eller scored first, turning Peter Laviolette’s new lines into immediate success with a rush goal. Coulton Sceviour replied by exploiting a bad Vanacek cover. Not to fret: just six seconds later Tom Wilson took a pass from Alex Ovechkin and roofed it. And before that period was up, Wilson scored again, crashing the net following John Carlson’s pass.
The second period was weird. Jake Guentzel scored on a two-man advantage, then Evgeny Kuznetsov’s forecheck tenacity paid off with his first goal of the season. The Caps got their own five-on-three power play but gave up a humiliating shorthanded goal instead. Finally, with TJ Oshie in the penalty box with a hot-headed retaliation penalty, Evgeni Malkin scored his first goal of the season to tie the game 4-4 after 40 minutes.
Despite the Penguins playing with just four defenders, the Capitals could not score. Again we went to overtime.
Crosby picked up a rebound to win it.
Caps lose.
Ovechkin – Backstrom – Wilson
Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sprong
Panik – Eller – Oshie
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
The Capitals have taken their lead and turned it into pee and then peed that lead into a box fan blowing in their faces
— RMNB (@russianmachine) January 20, 2021
In a #Caps season that I was determined to remain as emotionally even-keeled as possible, they managed to find special new ways to infuriate me just four games in.
— William Stilwell (@LoudGoat) January 20, 2021
brown! #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/tqaDJkYs62
— Peter (good tweets only) (@peterhassett) January 20, 2021
In conclusion, I have no idea. This team is mystifying me so far. Anyone who says they know anything about this team for certain is a liar and I’d definitely fight them if there weren’t covid around.
So ends a four-game road trip to start the season. Now the Caps will return to the Green Zone to host the Sabres on Friday night. A lot I’m sure will happen between now and then. Stay safe and take care of yourselves and each other. Weird year.
