Peter Laviolette’s hunch pays off as Caps’ new third line strikes first against Penguins

Lars Eller has scored his first goal of the season to open up Caps-Pens, part II.

If you’re imagining the platonic ideal of a Washington rush goal, this is it.

Video

After some zone time for the Penguins, Brenden Dillon started the puck the other way. With a clean entry beyond the blue line, TJ Oshie pulled up to half wall and sent a flawless pass to the trailing skater, Lars Eller. With Danish casualness, Eller beat Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith up high.

That’s the first goal of the season for Eller, who scored 16 in 69 games last season. It’s also the first point of the season for Richard Panik and the third assist for Oshie.

The Panik-Eller-Oshie line was first put together by head coach Peter Laviolette during the team’s morning skate on Tuesday. Lavy praised the work Eller and Panik has done early this season and explained that the new trio would give the lineup more balance.

“First of all, I think Richard Panik has played really well. And I think Lars Eller’s last two games have been excellent,” Laviolette said. “So trying them with TJ (Oshie) is just a different switch to see where it is. It gives us a balance on all four lines. Obviously, different roles for different lines but for me those two players (Panik and Eller) have played well and putting them with TJ is an opportunity for them to continue to push, not only play well defensively but to push a little bit more offensively.”

His hunch paid off. Now let’s go get some more, boys.

