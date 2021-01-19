Home / News / Peter Laviolette changes up lines ahead of second Penguins game

Peter Laviolette changes up lines ahead of second Penguins game

By Ian Oland

 0 Comment

January 19, 2021 12:21 pm

The Washington Capitals are retooling their lines again ahead of their second game against the Penguins this season. The middle six is where the most change has happened.

Head coach Peter Laviolette has bumped Daniel Sprong up to the second line with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Jakub Vrana. Laviolette has also placed TJ Oshie on the third with Lars Eller and Richard Panik.

Tom Wilson, who was double shifted last game, was returned to the top line with Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin after spending some time early this season on the second.

Laviolette was critical of how few shot attempts the team has generated early in the season.

Vitek Vanecek also appears likely to start.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

, , , , ,