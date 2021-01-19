Home / News / Tom Wilson scores goal on consecutive shifts in first period

By Ian Oland

January 19, 2021 8:05 pm

Tom Wilson is white hot to start the season.

The dynamic, two-way top liner scored two goals in the first period of Tuesday’s game against the Penguins.

Goal 1

First was a quick-response goal. Just six seconds after the Penguins broke the shutout, Alex Ovechkin fed Tom Wilson on a break.

Top shelf. Flawless wrist shot.

Goal 2

Less than three minutes later, he did it again– this time Wilson got the feed from John Carlson to score from up close.

Wonderful net-crashing here from Wilson, but also a beauty of a pass from Carlson.

The game marked Wilson’s seventh career multi-goal game.

And that’s three goals for Wilson in a very young season. Now, a tweet:

What a beauty.

