Tom Wilson scores goal on consecutive shifts in first period

Tom Wilson is white hot to start the season.

The dynamic, two-way top liner scored two goals in the first period of Tuesday’s game against the Penguins.

Goal 1

First was a quick-response goal. Just six seconds after the Penguins broke the shutout, Alex Ovechkin fed Tom Wilson on a break.

Top shelf. Flawless wrist shot.

Goal 2

Less than three minutes later, he did it again– this time Wilson got the feed from John Carlson to score from up close.

Wonderful net-crashing here from Wilson, but also a beauty of a pass from Carlson.

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? pic.twitter.com/dFe4tX8nj8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 20, 2021

The game marked Wilson’s seventh career multi-goal game.

With two goals in the first period, Tom Wilson has now recorded his seventh career multi-goal game and his first since Nov. 7, 2019 at Florida. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 20, 2021

And that’s three goals for Wilson in a very young season. Now, a tweet:

In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 29, 2020

What a beauty.

THE GREATEST GOAL SCORER IS THRIVING FOLKS pic.twitter.com/RQ21DFsZ8Y — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 20, 2021

Screenshot courtesy of NBC Sports Washington