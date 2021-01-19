Tom Wilson scores goal on consecutive shifts in first period

Tom Wilson is white hot to start the season.
The dynamic, two-way top liner scored two goals in the first period of Tuesday’s game against the Penguins.
First was a quick-response goal. Just six seconds after the Penguins broke the shutout, Alex Ovechkin fed Tom Wilson on a break.
Top shelf. Flawless wrist shot.
We'll have whatever @tom_wilso is having pic.twitter.com/qT6ny0BC4P
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 20, 2021
Less than three minutes later, he did it again– this time Wilson got the feed from John Carlson to score from up close.
Wonderful net-crashing here from Wilson, but also a beauty of a pass from Carlson.
ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? pic.twitter.com/dFe4tX8nj8
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 20, 2021
The game marked Wilson’s seventh career multi-goal game.
With two goals in the first period, Tom Wilson has now recorded his seventh career multi-goal game and his first since Nov. 7, 2019 at Florida.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 20, 2021
And that’s three goals for Wilson in a very young season. Now, a tweet:
In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league
— davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 29, 2020
What a beauty.
THE GREATEST GOAL SCORER IS THRIVING FOLKS pic.twitter.com/RQ21DFsZ8Y
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 20, 2021
