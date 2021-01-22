Capitals have interest in acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets’ star Pierre-Luc Dubois told the team he had no interest in staying in Columbus longterm and requested to be traded late in 2020. Despite saying it wouldn’t be a distraction during the season, Dubois received national headlines on Thursday night for his lack of effort and his tenure in Ohio may soon be over.

Dubois was benched last night after a poor shift where he basically went on a free skate. The first-line center did not see the ice again, skating 3:55 total in the team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here's an iso of Pierre-Luc Dubois' final shift for the Blue Jackets tonight. The center saw 3:55 of ice time for the night and did not take a shift after the first period.

“I really don’t make decisions as far as minutes,” Tortorella said as transcribed by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “It’s up to the player to show me. You’re going to get out there if you play the proper way. The onus is on the player. And it’s on all players – not just the player that sat. I’m not a hard guy to read as far as that’s concerned.”

On Friday, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that 12 teams have reached out to the Blue Jackets’ about potentially trading for Dubois, including the Capitals.

List of teams that I believe have inquired with Columbus on Pierre-Luc Dubois, obviously some with more seriousness than others (in no particular order):

Anaheim, Minnesota, Montreal, Winnipeg, Calgary, Ottawa, Rangers, Buffalo, Philadelphia, Detroit, Washington and Arizona. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 22, 2021

It goes without saying that I think other teams have as well.

Now the question is which teams can satisfy what the CBJ want. This won't be a futures-only deal. I think Columbus wants this to be a hockey deal if/when they proceed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 22, 2021

TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that two-thirds of the league have varying degrees of interest.

As @frank_seravalli writes, other #NHL teams aren't put off by #CBJ forward Pierre-Luc Dubois' 'free skate' shift on Thursday, as more than two-thirds of the league have varying degrees of interest and intrigue in the 61-point centre: https://t.co/CkdvhECVpt#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/kODjiODBHt — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 22, 2021

A source close to the Capitals confirmed the team’s interest in PLD to RMNB. When asked to describe how serious the team was about acquiring the Blue Jackets’ center, the source responded, “They have interest. They’re as serious as everyone else asking about him.”

Dubois should fetch a lot in any potential deal due to his age, price, and high-skill level. Dubois is currently signed to a two-year, $10 million deal ($5M AAV), and will remain a restricted free agent until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Dubois scored 61 points (27g, 34a) during the 2018-19 season and was on the same pace (18g, 31a) last year before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.

