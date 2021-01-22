Home / News / Capitals have interest in acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Blue Jackets

Capitals have interest in acquiring Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Blue Jackets

By Ian Oland

January 22, 2021 2:50 pm

Blue Jackets’ star Pierre-Luc Dubois told the team he had no interest in staying in Columbus longterm and requested to be traded late in 2020. Despite saying it wouldn’t be a distraction during the season, Dubois received national headlines on Thursday night for his lack of effort and his tenure in Ohio may soon be over.

Dubois was benched last night after a poor shift where he basically went on a free skate. The first-line center did not see the ice again, skating 3:55 total in the team’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“I really don’t make decisions as far as minutes,” Tortorella said as transcribed by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “It’s up to the player to show me. You’re going to get out there if you play the proper way. The onus is on the player. And it’s on all players – not just the player that sat. I’m not a hard guy to read as far as that’s concerned.”

On Friday, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported that 12 teams have reached out to the Blue Jackets’ about potentially trading for Dubois, including the Capitals.

TSN’s Frank Seravalli reported that two-thirds of the league have varying degrees of interest.

A source close to the Capitals confirmed the team’s interest in PLD to RMNB. When asked to describe how serious the team was about acquiring the Blue Jackets’ center, the source responded, “They have interest. They’re as serious as everyone else asking about him.”

Dubois should fetch a lot in any potential deal due to his age, price, and high-skill level. Dubois is currently signed to a two-year, $10 million deal ($5M AAV), and will remain a restricted free agent until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Dubois scored 61 points (27g, 34a) during the 2018-19 season and was on the same pace (18g, 31a) last year before the coronavirus pandemic cut the season short.

