Report: NBCSN is being shut down by the end of the year

By Ian Oland

January 22, 2021 3:26 pm

Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand is reporting that NBC will be shutting down NBCSN, the home of most national NHL games, by the end of 2021.

The move is being done, according to Ourand, so that NBC can consolidate its offering and “is part of a bigger strategy to grow its Peacock streaming service.”

Major NHL, NASCAR, and Premier League events will migrate to USA Network, which already boasts WWE’s Monday Night Raw, to boost that channel’s ratings.

The NHL’s television rights deal with NBC Sports ends after this season and Gary Bettman has said he would like to split the rights between two different networks next year.

It’s unclear if the ending of NBCSN will affect regional networks like NBC Sports Washington, which broadcasts all Capitals games.

