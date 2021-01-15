Caps at Sabres pregame: Let’s do it again!

Happy Friday. Yes, we literally just did this last night. The Capitals are still in Buffalo and will play the Sabres, once more this evening, before heading to Pittsburgh for Sunday’s showdown. Would love to see another win in the books, but maybe this time it could be a bit cleaner? Is it a little early for me to start being a bit picky? Probably, but I can’t be stopped. I’ll tell you what I won’t complain about, if we start the game off with another Nick Backstrom goal.

The puck will be dropping tonight at 7 PM EST and you can catch the NBC stream and hang out with us. At the end of the evening, save some time to read Pete’s recap.

Record 0 – 1 – 0 1 – 0 – 0 Shot Attempt % 45.1% 54.9% PDO 92.5 107.5 Power Play 33.3% 50.0% Penalty Kill 50.0% 66.7%

Projected Lines

No practice today, so let’s stick with what we had from yesterday. Any line changes will be announced closer to puck drop:

Ovechkin – Backstrom – Oshie

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Wilson

Panik – Eller – Sheary

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway Orlov – Carlson

Dillon – Schultz

Chara – Jensen Samsonov

Return of the King

I am constantly looking for brighter news these days and today…there was some pretty fantastic news. Henrik Lundqvist is out of the hospital! For anyone that doesn’t know, he had open heart surgery about a week ago. Next steps for the King? Looks like he’ll still be taking it easy in Cleveland and then heading back to the Big Apple.

Will stick around in Cleveland for a little bit for more tests before heading back to NYC and continue my recovery/rehab there. — Henrik Lundqvist (@hlundqvist35) January 15, 2021

Just such great news to kick off the long weekend. Wishing him a quick and easy recovery.

Storylines

Kings Sponsor

I can’t say that I will be watching much of the Los Angeles Kings this season, but thought I’d share with you guys something I learned about them earlier today. They have a helmet sponsorship with California HOPE Crisis Counseling Program, which is a mental health and wellness initiative funded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and run by the California Department of Health Care Services. You can read all about the sponsorship details in the LA Times.

NEWS: The #LAKings have a helmet sponsor, and it’s a cool one California HOPE (a state-run, FEMA-funded mental health/wellness initiative) has partnered w/ the team to raise awareness for its services amid the COVID-19 crisis All the details on @latimes:https://t.co/n3MCmxNB1G — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) January 14, 2021

The Kings are hoping to not just generate revenue, but also to spread the word and hopefully save lives. I’m so stoked to see the Kings partnering with an organization that focuses on mental health, especially in times like this.

Divisional Record (so far)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 1/30 2/1 3/3 3/5 4/8 4/11 4/18 4/20 2/27 3/1 3/7 3/9 3/25 3/26 4/2 4/4 2/7 2/9 3/11 3/13 4/17 4/27 5/7 5/8 1/26 1/28 3/15 3/16 4/6 4/6 4/22 4/24 1/17 1/19 2/14 2/16 2/23 2/25 4/29 5/1 2/4 2/20 2/21 3/19 3/28 3/30 5/3 5/5 🌮 1/15 1/22 1/24 2/11 2/13 4/13 4/15

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong