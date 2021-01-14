Nicklas Backstrom scores Capitals’ first goal of the season

The first Caps goal of the 2020-21 season is in the books, and it belongs to Nicke.
Alex Ovechkin, in total a role reversal, assisted on the Nicklas Backstrom tally.
Scant minutes into the first period, the top line took control of the puck into neutral. TJ Oshie crossed the blue line and passed to Ovechkin, who barreled down the middle of the ice with pressure. He dealt it to Backstrom, waiting on the weak side for a lay-up goal.
Ovi –> Backy we love to see it 😍 pic.twitter.com/SqJgsbmchz
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 15, 2021
That is Nicklas Backstrom’s first goal of the season. That’s TJ Oshie’s first point of the season. That’s Alex Ovechkin’s first point of the season.
Nicklas Backstrom has racked up plenty of assists, but will tonight be the first time that he scores a goal in a season-opening game?
The @Capitals visit the Sabres at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+, NBCSWA, MSG-B, SNO, SNE, SN360. #NHLStats #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/5e0xEUUvHh
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 14, 2021
They weren’t done!
4:50 later, Oshie scored his first goal of the season on a power play after an Ovi shot from the Ovi spot overwhelmed Carter Hutton.
🍩shbabe on the PP! pic.twitter.com/QFV61Gflss
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 15, 2021
The Capitals took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Per the Capitals PR, Ovechkin now has 20 points (11g, 9a) in 16 season-opening games.
With Ovechkin's two assist night, he now has 363 multi-point games in his career, which is second in the NHL since his debut in 2005-06.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On