Nicklas Backstrom scores Capitals' first goal of the season

Nicklas Backstrom scores Capitals’ first goal of the season

By Ian Oland

January 14, 2021 7:53 pm

The first Caps goal of the 2020-21 season is in the books, and it belongs to Nicke.

Alex Ovechkin, in total a role reversal, assisted on the Nicklas Backstrom tally.

Video

Scant minutes into the first period, the top line took control of the puck into neutral. TJ Oshie crossed the blue line and passed to Ovechkin, who barreled down the middle of the ice with pressure. He dealt it to Backstrom, waiting on the weak side for a lay-up goal.

That is Nicklas Backstrom’s first goal of the season. That’s TJ Oshie’s first point of the season. That’s Alex Ovechkin’s first point of the season.

They weren’t done!

4:50 later, Oshie scored his first goal of the season on a power play after an Ovi shot from the Ovi spot overwhelmed Carter Hutton.

The Capitals took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Per the Capitals PR, Ovechkin now has 20 points (11g, 9a) in 16 season-opening games.

