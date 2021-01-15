The Capitals’ season opener was the highest-rated regular season game since the 2018-19 season

Washington Capitals fans came back in droves for the team’s first game of the 2020-21 season, Thursday.

According to Capitals PR, the Caps’ 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres was the highest-rated regular season game on NBC Sports Washington since the 2018-19 season and the most-streamed regular season game on record.

Last night’s #CapsSabres season-opener was @NBCSWashington highest-rated regular-season Caps game since the 2018-19 season, and its most-streamed regular-season Caps game on record, and second-highest overall. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2021

Honestly, how couldn’t you tune in with these two legends leading the call?

RMNB also rebounded to have its best day as a website since October 9, 2020 — the first day of free agency — but was down 20 percent overall from the Capitals’ season-opening day from the 2019-20 season.

With the COVID-19 pandemic changing priorities and viewing habits, there appeared to be a passion gap for the 2020 playoffs, which were held inside a bubble north of the border. But with a new coach, several new veterans, and a familiar start time, the Capitals seem to be off to a roaring start to reclaim attention from their loyal fans.

RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres

Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB