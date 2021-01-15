The Capitals’ season opener was the highest-rated regular season game since the 2018-19 season

Washington Capitals fans came back in droves for the team’s first game of the 2020-21 season, Thursday.
According to Capitals PR, the Caps’ 6-4 win over the Buffalo Sabres was the highest-rated regular season game on NBC Sports Washington since the 2018-19 season and the most-streamed regular season game on record.
Last night’s #CapsSabres season-opener was @NBCSWashington highest-rated regular-season Caps game since the 2018-19 season, and its most-streamed regular-season Caps game on record, and second-highest overall.
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 15, 2021
Honestly, how couldn’t you tune in with these two legends leading the call?
Dad’s notes vs Joe B’s 😂😂😂😂@Laughlin18 @JoeBpXp #ALLCAPS @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/xTojiKcTcC
— Courtney Laughlin (@CourtneyL_Caps) January 15, 2021
RMNB also rebounded to have its best day as a website since October 9, 2020 — the first day of free agency — but was down 20 percent overall from the Capitals’ season-opening day from the 2019-20 season.
With the COVID-19 pandemic changing priorities and viewing habits, there appeared to be a passion gap for the 2020 playoffs, which were held inside a bubble north of the border. But with a new coach, several new veterans, and a familiar start time, the Capitals seem to be off to a roaring start to reclaim attention from their loyal fans.
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres
Headline photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On