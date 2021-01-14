Nic Dowd’s head hit on Eric Staal

Nic Dowd could be getting a call from the Department of Player Safety in the near future.
Late in the third period of the Capitals’ season opener against the Sabres, Dowd skated laterally across the neutral zone to deliver a bodycheck to Eric Staal.
The thought was there, but the execution was off.
As Dowd goes for Staal’s shoulder, the Capitals center’s back appears to make contact with Staal’s head. The veteran center would leave the game and not return.
Dowd hits Staal in the head pic.twitter.com/Fnztvqur6j
— Ben Mathewson (Optimistic Sabres Fan) (@Ben_Mathewson) January 15, 2021
Dowd was only given a two-minute minor for an illegal check to the head.
After the game, Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger announced that Staal is day-to-day. He believed Dowd’s hit deserved more than a minor penalty.
Ralph Krueger said Eric Staal is day-to-day and will be looked at tomorrow. He's day-to-day right now. He thought the hit deserved more than a two-minute penalty. #Sabres
— Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) January 15, 2021
RMNB Coverage of Caps at Sabres
Screenshot courtesy of MSG
