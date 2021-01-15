Bright start: numbers for the morning after

Well, well, well…what do we have here? It’s another season of NHL hockey and another season to overreact to numbers of the daybreak variety. Join me yet again as we travel alongside a new look Washington Capitals with a new face calling the shots behind the bench.
Those Caps kicked off their 2021 campaign with a big ole W, taking down the Buffalo Sabres by a score of 6-4.
With Ovechkin's two assist night, he now has 363 multi-point games in his career, which is second in the NHL since his debut in 2005-06.
DYK? @JohnCarlson74 is the sixth different defenseman in NHL history with multiple points in 3+ consecutive season-opening games contested by their team. #NHLStats #NHLFaceOff pic.twitter.com/nc8UZgyauk
