Henrik Lundqvist walks out of hospital a week after open-heart surgery

Henrik Lundqvist is officially out of the hospital and on the road to recovery after a scary heart procedure.

“Left the hospital yesterday,” Lundqvist wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spend [sic] a lot of days away from my kids over the last 5-8 years because of hockey. The last 9 days felt way different. It literally warmed my heart pulling up to the driveway. Will stick around in Cleveland for a little bit for more tests before heading back to NYC and continue my recovery/rehab there.”

Lundqvist included three photos: 1) of himself in front of the hospital 2) reuniting with his family back home 3) his daughters’ handmade signs which included the message Welcome Home, Daddy.

Lundqvist wore all white walking out of the hospital under his own power.

It’s unclear if that was an intentional decision, but in art history, the color white is associated with new beginnings.

Let us hope that his new start includes more happiness, better health, and maybe that elusive Stanley Cup too.

Continued good luck, Hank! We’re rooting for you.

