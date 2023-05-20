TJ Oshie does iconic Oshie Chug during auction of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin’s wine release party

GAMBRILLS, MD — Capitals forward TJ Oshie was a special guest of Joe Beninati and Craig Laughlin for the release of the commentators’ newest wine, “Broadcast Blanc,” on Friday night. Sales of the wine benefitted the Laughlin Family Foundation.

At the epic party hosted at The Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Oshie brought back his most memorable off-ice celebration — chugging a beer through his jersey — during a live auction which helped raise money to fight rare cancers.

While Beninati was encouraging more bids for a signed 77 jersey and canvas photo, Joe B said jokingly that whoever wins the auction would also get a special experience of TJ chugging a beer in their presence.

Oshie, beer in hand, smiled and got that special look in his eye.

And then, after the final bid, it happened.

John Walton’s reaction in the background is perhaps the best part of this.

The package sold for over $2k and Oshie matched the bid, making his own donation to the foundation. No one knew he was going to do that beforehand.

Oshie first debuted the trick publicly after the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup win, chugging a beer onstage at the team’s championship parade. He regularly repeated the feat to celebrate both the Caps’ and Nats’ championships.

Fittingly for Friday’s occasion, the stunt originally began with a glass of wine. Oshie described how the tradition began in a 2020 interview.

“We were having a team night out,” Oshie explained. “I did it right in front of Tom Wilson’s face at the restaurant with a glass of wine. Ruined my shirt.”

The ritual quickly became a signature celebration, emulated by Nats’ World Series champ Adam Eaton, Commanders punter Tress Way, and even then-Blues player Jaden Schwartz. Nobody can quite best TJ, however.

Oshie’s antics even caught the attention of Bud Lite, who released a limited run of commemorative t-shirts that read “Let’s Go Caps” when the wearer flipped it over their head. In the intervening years, Oshie has continued to innovate, using a tall candleholder in lieu of a glass at Tom Wilson’s wedding last summer.

However silly, Oshie’s skills were for a good cause. Joe B and Locker’s Bottle Up Cancer party, as well as sales of Broadcast Blanc, benefitted the Laughlin Family Foundation as they work to fight rare gynecologic cancers. The event raised funds for endometrial cancer education and research initiatives, including research grants at the 2nd Annual Endometrial Cancer Symposium at Johns Hopkins.

If you weren’t able to attend the event, Broadcast Blanc is available for purchase online from 3 Steve’s Winery here. Each bottle is $45, and can be shipped to your home.

Photos: Alan Dobbins/RMNB