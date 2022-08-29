TJ Oshie finds new and inventive way to drink again via candle holder

TJ Oshie is a joy to root for because he’s effortlessly talented and endlessly creative. Not only can the Capitals forward dangle himself out of almost any tight space, but he also has one of the most nuanced and elaborate pregame routines in the NHL.

But those powers don’t turn off and cease to be just because there’s no hockey. For Oshie, those talents come out in different ways. Like at Tom Wilson’s wedding on Saturday.

Oshie turned a glass fixture, a centerpiece that usually holds a long candle, into his drinking glass for the wedding reception.

And Teej made it work with class. If Osh had a monocle and a mustache, I’d believe these were photos of the Monopoly man himself. According to Lauren Oshie, TJ filled the glass up with Captain and Coke. He even served new bride Taylor Pischke with it.

We were not present at the wedding with a tape measure, but judging by the photos, the long-stem candle holder is approximately two feet tall with a one foot glass opening.

Predictably Oshie’s antics are getting viral attention on Hockey Twitter.

T.J. Oshie is drinking out of a candle holder and I love that for him pic.twitter.com/bwRKFP7K3Q — Hockey Players With Animals (And Other Chaos) (@animalsofhockey) August 28, 2022

Oshie’s candle holder drink comes four years after he introduced one of the most notable celebrations in Capitals history during the team’s Stanley Cup parade. Oshie chugged an entire can of Bud Light through his jersey.

It’s become a bit of a signature celebration in DC now with others emulating it like Nationals’ 2019 World Series champion Adam Eaton. But there’s no one who gives off that same je ne sais quoi like TJ.

And of course, Wilson’s wedding had literally no impact on players’ preparations for the new season. TJ was right back out at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Monday for the team’s informal skate.

Headline photo: @lauren.oshie/Instagram