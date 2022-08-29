Evgeny Kuznetsov latest player to return for Capitals’ informal skates

As Capitals’ Training Camp draws closer, more players are returning to the area and getting on the ice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for informal workouts.

Monday, some of the team’s key offensive weapons joined the group per The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. The smattering of players participated in a small scrimmage.

El-Bashir reported that John Carlson, Evgeny Kuznetsov, TJ Oshie, Anthony Mantha, Dmitry Orlov, Carl Hagelin, Nick Jensen, Garnet Hathaway, Joe Snively, Sam Anas, and Alex Alexeyev took the ice.

With camp set to begin in about 3 weeks, the #Caps informal skates are picking up. Today, Carlson, Kuznetsov, Oshie, Mantha, Orlov, Hagelin, Jensen and Hathaway are out here w/ Snively, Alexeyev and Anas. pic.twitter.com/Vtjby8c4nj — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) August 29, 2022

Kuznetsov has been in and around the area all summer. He attended the team’s Development Camp scrimmage with most recent Caps first-rounder Ivan Miroshnichenko and Alexeyev and enjoyed some baseball at Nats Park.

He was joined at the skate by fellow top-six forwards Mantha and Oshie.

We’ve known since last Thursday that Oshie is back in the area and on the ice. He was also one of many roster members in attendance at Tom Wilson’s wedding this past weekend.

El-Bashir additionally reports that Hagelin, who suffered a well-documented eye injury last season, has not been limited during these skates but is still wearing an oversized visor. In early July, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said that a decision on the Swedish winger’s future would have to wait until August. The calendar flips over into September in just a few days.

With Kuznetsov, Orlov, and Alexeyev now all out on the ice, the Capitals’ Russian contingent is just missing captain Alex Ovechkin.

Ovi said in mid-January that he has already been working out and getting in shape in preparation for Training Camp. The Great Eight recently skated in an open training session with Moscow Dynamo of the KHL.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB