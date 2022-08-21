Alex Ovechkin takes the ice with Dynamo Moscow and participates in their open training session

Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin put on his Dynamo Moscow gear and took the ice with his former KHL team for a preseason open training session at VTB Arena.

Before the skate, fans were introduced to the coaching staff and new roster for the upcoming season. Ovechkin came out last wearing his familiar blue number 32.

Russian outlet Match TV reported that the free-to-attend event drew about 5,000 spectators. Ovechkin was not a full participant in the practice instead spending most of his time conversing with the coaching staff and joking with other players on the ice.

Dynamo takes on Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod in preseason action on Monday. Capitals prospect Bogdan Trineyev, who is on loan to Dynamo season, is expected to be a regular in the lineup. Ovechkin could be seen chatting with Trineyev throughout the session.

The two could be seen interacting in the second photo below as well.

“Today we trained with Ovechkin, a lot of people and fans came,” Dynamo forward Nikita Buruyanov said to rsport.ria.ru. “He told us a lot in the locker room. Being next to such a person is a great happiness.”

Ovechkin is a graduate of Dynamo Moscow where he won a Russian Super League championship and the Gagarin Cup. After winning the Stanley Cup with the Caps in 2018, he brought the the NHL’s championship trophy to the KHL club’s practice facility. He has even spoken about officially retiring from hockey with the team when his NHL career is over.

Dynamo will start their KHL regular season on September 3 with a home game against Ak Bars Kazan.

Headline photo via @dynamo_ru/Instagram